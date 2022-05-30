The COVID-19 surge is back for Danville, Pittsylvania County

The COVID-19 surge is back.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District joins the majority of others across the state officially in a surge trajectory, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute reported late last week.

A surge is defined as a doubling of COVID-19 cases based on a 100,000-person population scale. Out of the 35 health districts in the state, 30 are now in a surge.

Pittsylvania County also has joined Danville in the medium community level for COVID-19 spread defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this designation, masks are only suggested for people at a high risk of severe illnesses.

Neighboring Halifax and Franklin counties jumped to the high level last week, meaning federal officials recommend wearing face coverings for all indoor public settings.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are adding about 29 new infections a day, a 480% increase compared this time last year. The current caseloads are likely an undercount given more accessible at-home testing. Results from those kits aren’t included in the official numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

A similar situation is unfolding at the state level with a more than 800% spike in cases year-over-year.

Driven by a subvariant — officially known as BA.2.12.1 — of omicron, cases are expected to continue rising into the summer months, UVa predicts.

“With gatherings for spring holidays and graduations, numbers will rise,” Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the state health department, told the Register & Bee earlier this month.

Four different models show a varying degree of surges, but all indicate a steep incline of infections will come.

One scenario shows cases rising to a peak of about 65,000 a week statewide in the middle of July. By comparison — with about 3,200 daily cases now — the commonwealth is averaging about 22,400 new cases per week.

Another scenario indicates a peak of about 105,000 weekly cases in the middle of July, according to UVa’s latest report released Friday.

Locally, it’s possible the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could see more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases per week by July 17, a figure that would top the record level of January’s surge.

Subvariant

The omicron subvariant is dominant in Virginia, according to methods used by the CDC and UVa to estimate the circulating strains. Every time a new variant or subvariant emerges, it holds the power to spread more quickly, something scientists refer to as the effective reproduction rate.

This is sometimes mitigated by vaccinations or previous infections, but not always.

“Viruses can evolve to increase their natural reproduction rate, or to increase their effective reproduction rate by getting around these protections,” UVa researchers wrote Friday.

This means even someone up-to-date on vaccinations can still contract the illness, known as a breakthrough case. However, vaccinated individuals aren’t likely to develop serious illnesses requiring hospitalizations.

“Those with up-to-date vaccinations have the most protection,” researchers wrote in the UVa report. “One study found boosted individuals 70% reduction in risk of hospitalization or death from an omicron infection.”

Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older and viewed as an extra layer of protection with new subvariants emerging. People 50 and older and those who are “moderately or severely immunocompromised” should receive a second booster, according to the CDC.

Omicron and its subvariants do not appear — in general — to cause as severe of illnesses compared to previous strains. That’s evident with January’s record surge that didn’t result and an equally proportionate number of hospitalizations.

“Researchers are still trying to sort out to what degree this was caused by reduced natural variance, or by factors such as immunity caused by vaccines or previous infection, new treatments, or prevention efforts like masking,” UVa researchers said.

Hospitals

With the upcoming surge, it’s possible the daily hospitalizations could slightly top the January wave, UVa reports.

UVa has changed its forecasting models “on the fly” since the variants make it difficult to project the impacts.

“While no forecast is perfect, these methods have provided reasonably good warnings of the impact of successive waves on hospitals,” the report stated.

However, it’s possible hospital stays will be shorter this time, especially with more treatments available. That could lower the overall burden for the commonwealth’s health care systems.

“The most important lesson about virulence, however, is that, despite breakthrough cases, reinfections, and higher effective reproduction rates, Virginia’s health is still in our hands,” researchers wrote in the report. “Vaccination is our best defense against severe outcomes from COVID-19.”

