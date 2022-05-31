The Hughes Center celebrates groundbreaking on new facility in Danville

A new and improved Hughes Center will add more than 30 new beds and bring more services for the facility’s children and adolescents.

State and local officials and representatives with The Hughes Center held an event announcing that work has begun on the new facility just off Franklin Turnpike.

“This is a milestone in our rich history of service,” Hughes Center CEO Mark Howard told those in attendance on the front lawn of the center for Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony. “The Hughes Center has a long history of serving children and adolescents for nearly 100 years.”

Opened in 1927, the center started out as an orphanage and has been providing residential mental health treatment to children and adolescents with autism and intellectual disabilities since 2006.

The new facility will increase the number of beds there from 64 to 96, a 50% increase, and is expected to be complete in March 2024, said Alison Waymouth, director of business development at The Hughes Center. It will also feature educational space and sensory tools to address the needs of children with autism and intellectual disabilities with a co-occurring psychiatric diagnosis.

“We are heeding the call to increase access to services for children and adolescents struggling with autism and intellectual disabilities,” Howard said during his speech.

The facility currently has 58 residents and 150 staff members, Waymouth told the Danville Register & Bee. Its clients range in age from 10 to 22, she said.

“We will become an integral part of the continuum of care in Virginia by addressing the shortage of mental health services to the most vulnerable,” Howard added during his speech. “This expansion is a key solution to the mental health challenges Virginia has faced in recent years.”

Residents stay with the center for an average of about a year. During their time there, they advance in their specialized education, receive therapeutic intervention to develop coping skills, improve their independence, and develop integration projects within the community, Waymouth said in a news release.

The center’s mission is to “improve the overall quality of life for the individuals we serve, so they may achieve their full potential and participate as independently as possible in family relationships, educational experiences and other facets of community life,” according to the center’s website.

“Our region is fortunate to have access to a facility that provides a diverse range of services for this special population,” said Christy Harper, membership manager with the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. “These services are valuable resources to students and families that are seeking to enhance the quality of life for their loved ones.”

Operations will continue at The Hughes Center while the new facility is being built.

“Thankfully, we have individuals and facilities such as this dedicated to serving others” suffering from mental illness, said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram.

State Sen. Frank Ruff also spoke at the event.

