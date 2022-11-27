The Madonna and Child, a fixture in Danville's Christmastime skyline, shining brighter than ever thanks to makeover

The Madonna and Child, arguably the most recognized symbol of Christmas in Danville, is shining brighter than ever thanks to a makeover.

And with a countdown from 10, Sacred Heart Catholic School illuminated the iconic sign once again in a special lighting ceremony Saturday night.

Except for one year, the a 60-foot Madonna and Child sign has dominated the River City skyline at Christmastime since 1992. For many of those years, it was atop the Schoolfield Mill site complex, part of the sprawling Dan River Inc. Now that former textile area soon will be the home of a different kind of bright lights in the form of a shiny new casino complex.

When Schoolfield Mill closed in 2006, Dan River Inc. moved the sign to another part of the property and illuminated it once more. But in 2007, the lights stayed dark.

The Knights of Columbus, former Dan River employee Odell Hutson, Powers Signs and Sacred Heart Church worked together to give the sign new life on the campus of Sacred Heart School, overlooking Central Boulevard, the Register & Bee reported on the 25th anniversary of the sign.

Hutson said the Madonna and Child was built in the shops at the Schoolfield Mill.

After the move to its new home, Sacred Heart has lit up the display every Christmas season and last year launched a fundraising campaign to replace the 1,200 bulbs with LED fixtures. Donations of about $20,000 were sought last year to fund the makeover, which included re-wiring to accommodate the new style of lights.

To mark the refreshed icon, Sacred Heart invited the community to a special ceremony Saturday night that featured hot cocoa, cookies and music.