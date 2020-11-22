The menu may vary, but there will be an abundance of holiday meals across the region for those in need.

"We have partnerships with various churches for us to make sure that on Thanksgiving Day there will not be persons that will not have a quality Thanksgiving meal,” Bibleway Cathedral Pastor Larry Campbell said in an interview with River City TV.

Campbell said in years past people enjoyed eating together on Thanksgiving Day because many were lonely, but this year the food will be boxed and available for pickup because of COVID-19.

Jonathan Hilliard is the pastor of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church in Danville, and his church conducts a weekly feeding program and is one of the participating churches in the Community Thanksgiving Feast.

“We have had a feeding ministry at Moffett every Saturday for the past 15 years — we feed about 200 people a week through dedicated volunteers,” Hilliard said. “So many folks around our church would not have access to a hot Thanksgiving meal."

In addition to the Bibleway Cathedral and Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, participating sites for this year’s Feast include Mount Sinai and Truth and Worship Outreach Ministries.

All meals will be boxed to go and ready by noon on Thanksgiving Day.