The menu may vary, but there will be an abundance of holiday meals across the region for those in need.

Organizations that typically have provided free meals for the community during the holiday season aren't letting the coronavirus pandemic stop their charity.
They simply have modified their methods and menus to continue to provide food to many who otherwise wouldn't have a holiday meal of any sort.
Hunger is a big issue in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The annual Meal Gap study conducted by Feeding America shows there are 7,590 food insecure residents in the county, for an insecurity rate of 13.3% of the population.
Danville has the highest insecurity rate in the area at 16.8% with 6,990 food insecure residents.
Compare those figures to Martinsville and Henry County, which has 7,460 insecure residents for a 14.4% rate, and Patrick County, which matches Pittsylvania County with 13.3%, but fewer individuals (2,380).
But that collectively is approaching 25,000 hungry people during the holiday seasons where feasting is a big part of the celebration. And that inspires organizations to get involved with providing meals.
For the first time in Danville, several churches have combined efforts to provide a Thanksgiving meal to those in need, called the Community Thanksgiving Feast. These churches had served individually in the past.
"We have partnerships with various churches for us to make sure that on Thanksgiving Day there will not be persons that will not have a quality Thanksgiving meal,” Bibleway Cathedral Pastor Larry Campbell said in an interview with River City TV.
Campbell said in years past people enjoyed eating together on Thanksgiving Day because many were lonely, but this year the food will be boxed and available for pickup because of COVID-19.
Jonathan Hilliard is the pastor of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church in Danville, and his church conducts a weekly feeding program and is one of the participating churches in the Community Thanksgiving Feast.
“We have had a feeding ministry at Moffett every Saturday for the past 15 years — we feed about 200 people a week through dedicated volunteers,” Hilliard said. “So many folks around our church would not have access to a hot Thanksgiving meal."
In addition to the Bibleway Cathedral and Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, participating sites for this year’s Feast include Mount Sinai and Truth and Worship Outreach Ministries.
All meals will be boxed to go and ready by noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Pittsylvania County Community Action plays a role in organizing feeding that the United Way plays in neighboring counties in the Southside.
Expanding efforts
On Thursday evening members of the Kingdom Point Church in Ridgeway distributed food boxes at the Advance Auto on the Greensboro Road.
“Our church has a history of providing meals to our community through the years,” member Madaline Wells said. “We have known for some time the need for assistance was growing.”
Wells said the church hosts the event at Advance Auto on a monthly basis in addition to making food available at the church.
“Of the 85 families served last [Thursday] night, we were able to provide 50 Thanksgiving meals during our November distribution,” Wells said. “As usual, we gave out all we had."
Wells said God’s Pit Crew in Danville helps make a portion of the food her church provides for free available to the church at a reduced cost.
Many volunteers, churches and organizations throughout the region are finding creative ways to meet the needs of others even in the middle of a pandemic.
Said Wells: "As employment, social distancing and the effects of the pandemic change our lives, we have a burden to fill this need in a compassionate and respectful way.”
In Martinsville
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said many feeding programs are being conducted by churches throughout the area and are not shared with the public at-large, but many others large and small will go on.
“Obviously the biggest show in town is The Harvest Youth Board’s Thanksgiving Eve Dinner,” Wenkstern said. “They will be providing about 1,200 meals.”
Harvest Foundation Program Officer and Harvest Youth Board Advisor India Brown said in the past members have provided hot meals to the community — some served at Martinsville Middle School, others delivered — but COVID-19 forced changes to provide food safely.
A drive-thru event has been set to provide a boxed meal that contains a frozen meat, side items and a dessert that will feed a family of four.
“The Youth Board was adamant about finding a way to serve Martinsville and Henry County,” Brown said. “There will be no deliveries.
“While we would like everyone to stay in their cars and drive-thru, if someone is a ‘walk-thru,’ they will definitely not be turned away. We just ask that everyone picking up a box wear a mask.”
But the Harvest Youth Board is far from the only organization that extends the hand of fellowship with food at this time of the year. The programs vary in size and format, but they don't vary in their missions.
