'The solution to the problem': COVID-19 vaccination events provide valuable hands-on training for area nursing students

The students rotated through different stations throughout the day: some helped people check in for their appointment, others administered the vaccine and a different group observed the vaccine recipients afterward for any signs of allergic reactions and helped them sign up for a second appointment. (No allergic reactions were reported at the event.)

Kaytlynn Walton, 20, a junior at Averett, works as a part-time certified nursing assistant in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina. She said she felt compelled to volunteer because she’s seen the effects the virus has on a person’s body.

She had never given an injection before, but she quickly got the hang of it. Walton said she ultimately administered 47 vaccines in a five-hour span.

“We’ve done it in the skills lab, but never on a live person,” Walton said of the injection process. “My professor was right over the top of me, making sure I did everything. After the third or fourth one, I was golden.”

Outside the classroom

Zechariah Bennett, 19, who is in his second semester at DCC, was similarly thankful to start putting all he had learned to good use.

