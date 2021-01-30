'The solution to the problem': COVID-19 vaccination events provide valuable hands-on training for area nursing students

In addition to their regular classes and normal clinical hour rotations, nursing students at Averett University and Danville Community College are even busier these days.
Among the hundreds of volunteers who have helped facilitate large-scale COVID-19 vaccination events in the last week, there is a small army of aspiring medical professionals lending their hands and their time to support the cause.
At the same time, they are receiving hands-on experience that has been harder to come by since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Though the students still have a required number of clinical hours to fulfill, hospitals and long-term care facilities have imposed limits on how many students can be in their buildings at any one time.
So, on Jan. 23, dozens of them spent the day at Averett University, where 1,000 people from Danville and Pittsylvania County received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The students described it as a way to help the community fight the spread of the coronavirus — which has infected more than half a million Virginians to this point — and receive the in-person experience in their field they are desperately missing.
“We’re really anxious, all of the nursing students, to get with real patients,” said Sarah Reaves, 43, a second-year nursing student at DCC. “It’s been really hard because with COVID we haven’t been able to go as many places as we usually do. So the chance to see people for real, and all of us want to help people, it was a great opportunity.”
The students rotated through different stations throughout the day: some helped people check in for their appointment, others administered the vaccine and a different group observed the vaccine recipients afterward for any signs of allergic reactions and helped them sign up for a second appointment. (No allergic reactions were reported at the event.)
Kaytlynn Walton, 20, a junior at Averett, works as a part-time certified nursing assistant in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina. She said she felt compelled to volunteer because she’s seen the effects the virus has on a person’s body.
She had never given an injection before, but she quickly got the hang of it. Walton said she ultimately administered 47 vaccines in a five-hour span.
“We’ve done it in the skills lab, but never on a live person,” Walton said of the injection process. “My professor was right over the top of me, making sure I did everything. After the third or fourth one, I was golden.”
Outside the classroom
Zechariah Bennett, 19, who is in his second semester at DCC, was similarly thankful to start putting all he had learned to good use.
“It’s one thing to go to class and learn about what you want to do. It’s one thing to do the book learning. It’s another thing completely to do it in the field,” he said. “I would say it definitely felt like I was getting some experience, and the learning is starting to pay off and I can start to use this now.”
All nursing students who spoke with the Register & Bee either received their first vaccination that same day as well, or they received it beforehand as part of their jobs at area hospitals.
They said receiving the vaccine themselves, coupled with helping others get their shots, made them feel like they were part of a broader effort to ease the grip the virus has had on the country for the better part of a year.
“It felt really good knowing you were actively participating in hopefully getting rid of COVID and moving on,” said Alyssa McNeil, 20, a junior at Averett.
Added Bennett: “I think it did feel like being part of something bigger, helping vaccinate the country.”
Walton fondly remembers one elderly couple in particular arriving at her vaccination station during the event. The husband, who she estimated to be in his 90s, said he was happy to be there to do his part, a moment that Walton said sticks with her.
“If this 90-year-old man can come out here in the cold around all these people, then everybody should do their responsibility to keep the community safe,” she said.
Walton added that she’s already participated in another vaccination event at Sovah Health-Danville last week, though she did not administer any vaccines that day. She said she hopes to volunteer as much as she can going forward.
Smiling face
“I plan on continuing to be a part of this situation, the solution to the problem,” she said. “It’s definitely solidated that I want to be in the health care field, for sure.”
Aside from helping distribute the vaccines, the nursing students widely believed their role in a hospital setting has expanded during the pandemic. A rapport with patients is now so much more important because of heavy restrictions on outside visitors.
“So you’re the only smiling face they might see behind a mask or positive attitude, just somebody to talk to,” McNeil said. “I just love being there for people and being able to help people in any way.”
Reaves, a former math teacher in Halifax County who now works as a professional nursing assistant at Sovah Health-Danville, said the pandemic has reaffirmed her decision to switch careers and enter the medical field.
“Nurses have such an important role with them right now because their families can’t be with them, so we’re doing lots of emotional support for patients,” she said. “One of my main reasons [for switching] is compassion for people, and people are really in the need for compassion right now.”