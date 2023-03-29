Local leaders are mourning the death of Danville civil rights icon Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr., recalling him as a dedicated fighter for equality who led efforts to bring racial progress to the city.

Campbell, who along with his wife, Gloria, co-founded Bibleway Cathedral, died Monday at 93.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones confirmed Campbell's death Wednesday morning and told the Danville Register & Bee of the legacy he leaves behind and the path he help carve out for Black Danvillians.

Campbell's "passion and compassion for all mankind inspired me and so many others," Jones said.

"I've learned so much as I sit in the seat of the mayor and how he and his wife and so many others fought for civil rights for us to be able to sit where we are sitting," Jones said. "As we look at where Danville is now and how Danville has grown and is continuing to grow, I give homage to people like Campbell and his wife, who have given so much for the city of Danville."

Jones and Danville NAACP President Tommy Bennett credit Campbell and others like him for leading the way to enable Black residents in the community to serve on local governing bodies, boards and commissions.

"We have come a long way and I'm so glad that he lived long enough to see all of these changes," Bennett said Wednesday.

Without Campbell, the city would have "never seen Blacks on the police force, we would have never seen Blacks on City Council, we would have never seen Blacks on the [Danville] School Board and we truly would have never seen Black mayors of Danville," Bennett said.

Many of those leaders have come from Campbell's church.

"There are a lot of people that are members of Bibleway that sit on boards and commissions in the city because of what was taught by Bishop Campbell," Jones said.

Campbell's sons Larry Campbell Jr. and Philip Campbell serve on Danville City Council and the Danville School Board, respectively.

Born in Danville on Feb. 3, 1930, Campbell came of age when Blacks in Danville and across the rest of the South could not ride at the front of buses, could not go to the library or attend schools with whites, could not eat at certain restaurants or even buy a hamburger at the front of the Woolworth's store downtown.

During an interview in 2013 for the Danville Register & Bee's series on Bloody Monday's 50th anniversary, Campbell recalled getting hand-me-down textbooks and football equipment while a student at all-black Langston High School. George Washington High School, the all-white school, received new learning materials and gear, he said.

Segregated department stores hired whites only, and Dan River Inc., the city’s largest employer, gave Blacks only menial jobs. Also, the Danville Police Department employed no Black officers.

Among the city’s garbage collections, Black men picked up the trash while whites drove the trucks, Campbell said.

Even after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that said segregated schools were inherently unequal, Danville wouldn’t budge, Campbell said.

'Slow to integrate'

“Danville was slow to integrate,” he recalled.

"But Apostle Campbell put his life on the line and said 'enough is enough,'" Bennett said.

On April 2, 1960, a demonstration against segregation took place at a whites-only public library housed at what is now the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Also known as the Sutherlin Mansion, the building hosted Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, during the final days of the Civil War in 1865.

Blacks used the William F. Grasty Library on Holbrook Street, Campbell said.

“It was inadequate,” Campbell said 10 years ago. He was among some of the Black people who tried to use the whites-only library.

Campbell's and others' fight for equal rights brought the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Danville on four separate occasions to help with organize civil rights efforts in the early 1960s. Campbell was instrumental in bringing him here, Bennett said.

The struggle for Black people in Danville to obtain their rights resulted in police brutality and attacks on protestors.

On June 5, 1963, 100 demonstrators marched, sang and chanted, staging sit-ins on sidewalks and in the offices of Danville Mayor Julian Stinson and City Manager T.E. Temple.

Protestors, including Campbell, were arrested and their numbers had grown to 250 by that night. Court documents stated they threw bricks and bottles at buildings and police officers, but protestors have said the claims are not true, the Register & Bee reported in 2013.

An anti-demonstration injunction was in effect June 10, when about 50 protestors gathered outside the city jail. They went there to pray for those in jail from protests earlier that day, said Campbell, who had been jailed that day and released that evening. Campbell was not one of those protestors gathered outside the jail.

Before the protestors marched from Bibleway Church on Grant Street to the jail, leaders instructed them not to carry sharp objects, Campbell said.

White deputized city garbage collectors, state troopers and police officers beat the protestors with billy clubs and sprayed them with water hoses, Campbell said. His wife Gloria, who wore a dress, was among those injured.

The incident became known as Bloody Monday.

“When I saw my wife, that dress had been beaten halfway off,” said Campbell, who was at the church that night.

“Periodically, she still has the pain from that beating that she received,” Campbell said in 2013.

Marching with Campbell

Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders, who was 15 at the time, met King and marched with Campbell during demonstrations in the early 1960s.

"My mother marched with him [Campbell] and was arrested and served many weeks in jail," Saunders recalled. "My brother marched with him and was arrested on two different occasions and served time in prison for doing so."

Saunders' aunt, uncle and other relatives marched with Campbell and were arrested as well, he said, adding that he also benefitted from his legacy.

"Like so many, I received benefit from his work by being elected to Danville City Council," said Saunders, who was mayor from 2008-16. "I served as mayor of the same city he helped to integrate."

While mayor, Saunders presented Campbell with the keys to the city, which is Danville's highest honor, Saunders pointed out.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, called Campbell's death "a great loss" and referred to him as "such a powerful force in the community" going back to his early days as a civil rights leader.

Booth publicly interviewed Campbell during an event at Averett University on June 11, 2019, held in part to promote Campbell's then-new book, "1963: A Turning Point in Civil Rights."

Booth publicly apologized to Campbell at that event for the police department's brutality toward civil rights demonstrators during Bloody Monday, 56 years and one day after the incident.

"That's the first time I've heard that [from a police chief]," Campbell responded.

Reflecting on that day Wednesday, Booth said, "It gave me pride to be able to connect with Bishop Campbell and his family and to be able to offer up that apology."

Bloody Monday and the incidents surrounding it consistently was something that came up among department members and citizens in the community, Booth said.

"I felt that was an historic wrong that really held our community back," Booth said.

Averett honor

In January 2019, Campbell received Averett's inaugural President’s Service Award. Campbell graduated from the school in 1973 with a degree in psychology.

During an interview that day, Campbell said he hoped the award could send a positive message to the Danville area.

“I hope we can bring about unity and togetherness,” he said on the front porch of the home of Averett President Tiffany Franks on the cold morning. “I’m so proud to be chosen as the first one.”

The President’s Service Award bestows recognition on those who have shown exemplary service to Averett University or the surrounding region. Recipients of the award are chosen at the discretion of the president.

Campbell, a U.S. Navy veteran, served as the pastor of Bibleway Cathedral in Danville since he and his wife, Gloria, founded it in 1953.

He also served as the chief apostle and presiding bishop of the Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, leading over 300 churches in the United States, England, Africa and the Caribbean from 1998-2006.

The Rev. William Avon Keen, state president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, called Campbell a great preacher and pastor.

"He will be greatly missed by the community at large," said Keen, who is also vice president of the Danville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. "He made a great impact on the world, especially locally here in Danville. The whole community is indebted to his sacrifice."

Campbell stayed true to his convictions, to his church and to his faith, Keen added. He also began the annual New Year's Day tradition of holding community prayers for the city's leaders on the steps of the Municipal Building along Patton Street.

Bennett, who knew Campbell for decades, would call him and ask him for advice, which Campbell provided up until a couple of months ago.

"I feel honored to have had him in my life," Bennett said. "And it's hard that I'm not able to pick up my phone and call him."