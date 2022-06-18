'The worst is first,' meteorologist says in describing squall line with powerful winds in Dan River Region

A powerful storm system comprised mostly of gusty winds ripped through the Dan River Region on Friday afternoon toppling trees and sending thousands into the dark after a sweltering day.

The system brought relief from a week of 90-plus-degree weather, but it won’t last long as another heat wave heads to Southside by Tuesday.

A squall line of storms ahead of a cold front came through the region at about 5 p.m. Friday.

“The worst is first,” Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said in describing the burst of wind that ushered in cooler, drier air.

The Danville Regional Airport recorded a gust of about 42 mph Friday.

The initial line was mostly void of other traditional storm characteristics like rain, hail, thunder or lightning.

There are three things needed to produce what happened Friday: instability, moisture and lift, Hysell said.

The instability was provided by scorching temperatures that topped out in the upper 90s Friday afternoon. The high levels of humidity more than qualified to provide the moisture.

“It was associated with a cold front with lift over a fairly broad area,” Hysell said, providing the third key ingredient for a powerful storm punch.

After the storms passed, Danville Utilities reported nearly 10,000 customers without power, according to its online outage tracker.

By about 8 a.m. Saturday, the utility said about 800 were still in the dark.

“Additional tree damage is being discovered making restoration progress slower,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Crews are working continuously until everyone’s service is restored.”

One of those trees crashed into a home on Mowbray Arch in Danville, Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Will Smotherman told the Register & Bee.

The large tree sliced through the medium-size, two-story home, destroying the roof and most of the second floor.

The Danville Fire Department responded to secure the area and help the residents retrieve some personal belongings from the house, Smotherman said.

There were no injuries reported.

There were still places “all over the city” littered with downed trees, Smotherman said, noting the fire department has coned or taped off multiple areas in Danville.

The fire department has to wait until the electric department handles any situation with a live wire before they can move in.

“It keeps us busy,” Smotherman said of days when storms roar through the area. “Thankfully, we didn’t have any fatalities.”

Crews also contended with damage from a Thursday afternoon storm that brought heavy winds. However, that tended to be more localized.

“It’s wide and it’s broad as far as it’s area,” Smotherman said of Friday’s storm.

The weather service also received reports of damage in Pittsylvania County. Trees were knocked down on power lines in the Blairs area and also on Moorefield Bridge Road.

After a “reprieve” for a few days, temperatures will soar “well into the 90s” next week, Hysell said. On Wednesday — a day after the official arrival of summer — the weather service is forecasting a high of 99 degrees.

