There are fewer patients in Southern Va. hospitals with COVID-19 compared to last year. But those who are admitted are far sicker.

"If you have already had COVID-19, you are not immune from getting the virus again, and it is still important for you to be vaccinated," Gunn-Nolan said.

Southern Virginia falls behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccinations in adults. Martinsville — at 54% — is the only Southside locality with more than half of adults fully vaccinated. Patrick County's 36% rate for adults is the lowest in the region.

In Danville, 44% of adults are fully protected from the illness. Pittsylvania County has only 42% of adult residents vaccinated.

Those percentages are even lower when factoring in children, because only those 12 and above are eligible for a shot of protection.

"Sovah Health is troubled by the low vaccination rates in our communities and are concerned for the potential of future surges, due to the spread of variants, which require more aggressive clinical care and are likely to cause more severe outcomes," Gunn-Nolan told the newspaper. "I continue to have conversations with hospitalized patients and their loved ones who regret not being vaccinated."

Often it takes feeling the affects of the disease before a patient will say, “If I survive, I’ll get my vaccine,” she explained.