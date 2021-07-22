Third COVID-19 death added to Pittsylvania-Danville Health District this week

For the third time this week, a COVID-19 death was added for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

A Danville woman 80 or older is the latest to die from the novel coronavirus, Thursday morning's data from the Virginia Department of Health show. This comes after two fatalities from Pittsylvania County added to the record books this week bringing the district's total to 228 lives lost to the novel coronavirus.

Beyond minor demographic details, very little is known when someone dies from the virus. The date of death also remains a mystery and likely happened at least a few weeks earlier.

Health department officials verify COVID-19 caused a fatality after receiving the official death certificate. That process in itself can take weeks and is always subject to change.

It's not uncommon for deaths to be shuffled from locality to locality after a review process determines an address was incorrectly listed. For example, recently the district had subtractions after officials noted a long-term care facility was provided as a person's home instead of the actual address outside the region.