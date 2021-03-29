Third COVID-19 outbreak hits Danville Adult Detention Center; director suspects K2 joint led to spread

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In January, two inmates who tested positive on rapid tests ended up being false positives.

Earlier this month, 10 inmates and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Those 10 included eight inmates and two staff members. It was the second outbreak at the facility since December, when seven inmates tested positive.

None of the facility’s inmates that Mardavich knows of has been vaccinated, but some staff have, he said.

Residents of corrections facilities are included in Phase 1b for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being offered locally to everyone in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c.

When asked last week if they wanted the vaccine, 35 adult detention center inmates raised their hands, Mardavich said. Of those, 10 have put their requests in writing. There are 69 inmates at the facility.

Mardavich said he wants to wait until inmates at the Danville City Jail have been vaccinated before getting the doses for those at the detention center. He doesn’t want state officials to get the jail and detention center mixed up.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said about 60 of the jail’s more than 200 inmates have opted to receive the vaccine, which will be given there this week.