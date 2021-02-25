Third COVID-19 outbreak hits Danville's Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute

Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute has had yet another COVID-19 outbreak, with seven clients and staff having tested positive for the disease.

"As of Thursday afternoon, there are two positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and five positive cases of COVID-19 among patients," said Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which oversees SVMHI.

Cunningham would not provide information on their conditions.

"We cannot provide any further details about the patients or staff members, but they are all in our thoughts and we hope for full recoveries as quickly as possible," she said via email Thursday afternoon.

The facility's director, Robin Crews, did not return a message left by the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. The phone call was referred to the department.

It's the third outbreak at the facility since July, when four clients and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Thirteen clients and staff members tested positive during a second outbreak in November.

Cunningham said 104 staff members have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 46 have gotten their second dose.

