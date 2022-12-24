'This is an early Christmas gift right here and I'm just so excited,' Danville woman says of future Habitat hame

Angelia Fountain cannot wait to move into her new Habitat for Humanity home.

But she'll have to wait until June, when the house being built along Seminole Drive will hopefully be ready for her.

"I'm ready now," the 57-year-old said during an event held inside what has so far been constructed of the home. "I'm so excited."

Fountain, who has diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), must get out of her current residence at a senior apartment complex on Baltimore Avenue in Schoolfield because it's infested with mold, she said.

"It's unbearable," she said.

Her health issues have left her unable to work for the last 10 years.

On Tuesday, Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity held a Sponsor-a-Stud celebration at Fountain's and her 13-year-old granddaughter's future home.

The group held a fundraiser for people to sponsor a stud, or framing, and decorate it with painted blessings and encouragement. They are now framed inside the first home at Habitat's planned Habitat Village North, and those who sponsored a stud were invited to come see them in the house and meet Fountain.

Five homes will be built in the first phase of the project that will ultimately include 27 homes, said Kim Baldridge, executive director of Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity.

As for Fountain's home, St. Luke's United Methodist Church donated the land for it and an anonymous member donated $80,000 toward the project, with another $30,000 coming from The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, Baldridge said.

"We just felt it was the right thing to do," St. Luke's Lead Pastor Tim Barth said of the land donation.

The church also is providing a washer and dryer for Fountain's one-story home, which will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"It's a blessing, just a total blessing," said Lisa Thomasson, who's on staff at St. Luke's, referring to Fountain being able to obtain the home.

When told of the washer and dryer, Fountain sat down and became emotional.

"Thank you, Jesus," Fountain quietly prayed, sitting forward and covering her face with her hands.

Habitat homes are sold to families earning up to 60% of the area’s median income, according to the Habitat for Humanity website.

Homebuyers must perform 200 to 400 hours of volunteer labor — or “sweat equity” — helping to build their homes.

They must meet criteria including living in substandard housing and having the ability to pay a 30-year, zero-interest loan, Baldridge said. They must also take classes in homeownership and finance, or learning to budget, she said.

As for the sweat equity, friends and relatives of Fountain provided it since she is not able to perform physical labor, Baldridge said.

"Just meeting her and going through the process with her has been really sweet because we know her need is she needs a safer place to live," Baldridge said. "Knowing that you're providing something that is safer, decent and more affordable for folks makes it even better."

Habitat hopes to get the house finished by June to get Fountain in it, she added.

After Fountain arrived at the home with her sister, Fountain exclaimed, "Look at this," when she walked through the door.

Studs installed in the home had inspirational messages painted onto them in various colors, with some stating "Build this on the rock Jesus," and "May God abide in your home."

"This is an early Christmas gift right here and I'm just so excited, I'm speechless right now," Fountain told the Danville Register & Bee.

She had been on a waiting list for a Habitat home for two years, she said.

Donald Fouts, a friend of Fountain's, pointed out how Fountain had pulled through in early 2020 after nearly dying.

"She was on ventilator, non-responsive," Fouts said. "The doctors had nearly given up on her."

"You're a living testimony," he told her, adding, "she's a miracle."

Fountain's home will the 48th residence built by Habitat in Danville and Pittsylvania County.