Thousands in region have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through Danville's online portal

"Many factors contribute to the timing and logistics," he said. "Supply and capacity will continue to change in the coming weeks and months. Eventually, we expect to receive a sufficient supply to vaccinate all who want it."

Larking agreed that it is difficult to gauge how much vaccine the area will get over a given time.

"We're just starting out in this process and learning as we go, and we don't have a good grasp of what the supply is coming to our area," Larking said. "It kind of forces us to be nimble and basically do pop-up vaccine events."

Supplies lagging

Currently, the demand for the vaccine outweighs the limited supplies. Residents who provide information by way of the portal may not get a return call or email for days or weeks. It's also highly possible residents may not be scheduled for a vaccine appointment for weeks or even months.

"The purpose of the portal is to get contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine, so that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify them to make an appointment," Spillmann said last month. "It will be a two-step process.”