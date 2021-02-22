Three more COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County as nation inches closer to grim milestone

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District COVID-19 death toll increased by three on Monday morning, a day the nation was on track to surpass half-a-million fatalities from the pandemic.

Even though data appeared in an update from the Virginia Department of Health, it's not clear when the deaths occurred. Oftentimes it can take weeks from when a person succumbs to COVID-19 until that death is officially recorded.

It's a painstaking process by health officials to comb death certificates to verify COVID-19 was a factor. So far this month, 44 deaths went down in the record books in the local health district. However, half of those came in one day after health department employees spent a weekend reconciling death certificates.

The latest deaths are all men. One lived in Danville, and two others resided in Pittsylvania County. Fatalities, just like cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.

Ages of the deceased ranged from 60s, 70s and 80 and older. In the local district, 46% of COVID-19 deaths occur in residents 80 or older.

Beyond those scant demographic details, nothing more is known when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials do not comment on individual deaths.