Three more COVID-19 deaths added to logs for Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Three more COVID-19 deaths were added to the record books Tuesday morning for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as caseloads continue an apparently realigning process.

The local fatalities — two Danville residents and one from Pittsylvania County — were among 44 across the state reported by the Virginia Department of Heath's daily update.

One was a person in his or her 70s, and the other two were 80 or older. Two were men and the other was a female.

Beyond those simple demographic details, there's often very little known when someone does of COVID-19. The health department doesn't comment on individual fatalities, and even the date of death can be a mystery.

The Virginia Department of Health waits to receive death certificates before ruling a fatality related to COVID-19. That process can take at least a few weeks, even when there's no backlog and workers aren't tending to other health department duties.