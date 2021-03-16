Three more COVID-19 deaths added to logs for Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Three more COVID-19 deaths were added to the record books Tuesday morning for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as caseloads continue an apparently realigning process.
The local fatalities — two Danville residents and one from Pittsylvania County — were among 44 across the state reported by the Virginia Department of Heath's daily update.
One was a person in his or her 70s, and the other two were 80 or older. Two were men and the other was a female.
Beyond those simple demographic details, there's often very little known when someone does of COVID-19. The health department doesn't comment on individual fatalities, and even the date of death can be a mystery.
The Virginia Department of Health waits to receive death certificates before ruling a fatality related to COVID-19. That process can take at least a few weeks, even when there's no backlog and workers aren't tending to other health department duties.
The new fatalities bring the district total to 195 lives lost to the illness caused by the coronavirus since the Dan River Region started shutting down a year ago over coronavirus worries. The district suffered the first death March 25, 2020, when 66-year-old Landon Spradlin, of Gretna, an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years, died in a North Carolina hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.
Virginia surpassed the 10,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths Sunday, the one-year anniversary of the first recorded fatality from the virus. There were 10,104 deaths in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning.
Cases
An apparent realigning of caseloads is still happening in the local health district. On Tuesday morning, Danville's figures dipped to negative 55, but Pittsylvania County added 61 new cases. For the district, it was a net gain of six new cases.
Health department officials explained last week shifting cases it not an uncommon occurrence. For example, when a resident lives outside the city limits but still has a mailing address and ZIP code with Danville, that case may have been misassigned to Danville instead of Pittsylvania County. The health department lists cases and deaths by a person's official place of residence.
It's not clear what triggered the review of cases or how many are involved with the realignment. The shifts started early last week.
Other metrics
The positivity rate for the local district has remained mostly steady over the last week and was at 7% Tuesday. That figure calculates the number of positive results against the overall number of tests administered as a gauge to health officials of community spread. In general, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks for a figure of 5% to show the virus is under control in a community.
The 7-day average of tests continues to drop. On Tuesday, about 135 tests were being administered in Danville and Pittsylvania County, the lowest figure since early July.
Following a dramatic drop from record highs during the January post-holiday surge, statewide daily infections appear to be leveling out, something the University of Virginia pointed to in a Friday report. The state is averaging about 1,300 new cases a day which aligns with figures in early November.
Vaccine clinic
Danville launched a community vaccination clinic Monday at the former J.C. Penney department store in Danville Mall. The goal is to deliver 3,000 COVID-19 shots a day. It will be in operation six days a week for at least two months, officials said.
The city acknowledge the opening day was met with "challenges" in a Facebook post Monday evening. Officials remind residents the clinic is by appointment only for those who fall in the Phase 1b category of Virginia's vaccination plans. That phase included people 65 and older and select essential workers.
"For those with upcoming appointments, in order to minimize your wait time and avoid overcrowding, please come as close as possible to your scheduled time," officials wrote in the Facebook post. "While waiting in line, please remember to wear your mask and keep your distance. (Get the vaccine, not the bug!)"
The city is asking all residents to pre-register at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-829-4682.
Tuesday's data
The latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,199
|121
|250
|Pittsylvania County
|5,064
|74
|190
|Halifax County
|2,568
|73
|67
|Mecklenburg County
|2,070
|60
|84
|Henry County
|4,277
|121
|297
|Martinsville
|1,525
|70
|132
|Virginia
|597,141
|10,104
|25,439