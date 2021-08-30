Three more residents in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District die of COVID-19

Three more residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19, and more people 19 years old and younger are testing positive for the virus.

The fatalities were reported Saturday but not revealed to the public until Monday morning, because the Virginia Department of Health no longer updates its COVID-19 dashboard of information on weekends.

Very little is known to the public when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only by charting day-to-day shifts in demographics can some details be extracted.

The recent deaths — two women and one man — occurred in two city residents and one person who resided in Pittsylvania County. One was 80 or older, one was in his or her 60s, and the other was in his or her 70s.

When the date of the deaths isn't clear, they likely happened at least weeks earlier. Health workers must wait for a death certificate before verifying a death is linked to COVID-19, a process that can take two or more weeks.

So far, 242 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have lost their lives to the virus since the first fatality was logged on March 25, 2020. Thirteen of the deaths have been added this month.

