Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County; 2 outbreaks emerge in education settings

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll has reached 250, and two new outbreaks have emerged in educational settings.

Three new fatalities — two men and one woman — were listed in the Virginia Department of Health's Tuesday morning update based on data received by 5 p.m. Monday. Two of the residents who died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus lived in Pittsylvania County, and the other was from Danville.

One person was in his or her 50s, and the other two were in his or her 60s.

Seven fatalities have been added to the logs for September, but the deaths likely happened weeks earlier. That's because health officials must receive a death certificate before verifying the cause was related to COVID-19. That process in general can take several weeks, but it can be compounded when a surge of death occurs.

The 7-day rolling average of cases grew to 78 for Danville and Pittsylvania County combined after 74 new infections were reported Tuesday. The last time the average was that high was on Feb. 11. The delta variant — a highly transmissible version of the coronavirus — is blamed for the surge of new cases.