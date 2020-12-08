Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County as state cases continue to spike

"It's also important to note that outbreaks of COVID-19 do occur in smaller social gatherings with family or friends, where these mitigation strategies may not be followed as much as in other public settings," the team wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "This further highlights the importance of consistent participation in community mitigation strategies to help keep the community healthy and safe."

Virginia added 3,860 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — just 20 shy of Sunday's record — marking the fourth day in a row new infection reports have soared above 3,700.

That surge in caseload has increased the state's positivity rate to 10.9%. That figure calculates the number of positive results against the overall amount of tests administered. A growing percent positivity rate is worrisome to health leaders as it could indicate an impending spike in cases.

In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, that rate is even higher at 14.4%.

With higher levels of the virus in the commonwealth, the health department announced Monday a change to its contact tracing efforts. That tracing occurs when someone tests positive for the virus. Previously, someone from the health department would try to get a list of contacts from the infected individual to notify others of a potential exposure.