Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County as state cases continue to spike

A day after setting a daily caseload record, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added to its COVID-19 death toll.
The three latest deaths appeared in Tuesday morning's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health. In total, 79 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have succumbed to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The only information available shows the two men and one woman were in their 80s. Two resided in Danville, and the other lived in Pittsylvania County.
Beyond those simple demographic details, no other details are made public with someone dies of COVID-19. Even the date of death remains a mystery because the health department must wait for a death certificate before recording the information in a database. Deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
Following Monday's record-setting 95 cases, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 42 new reports of the infection on Tuesday for a total of 3,800 since March.
Health department officials confirmed Monday's figures were accurate and not a result of any backlog in data or new large-scale outbreaks, which can sometimes explain spikes in cases. Instead, the COVID-19 Data Request Team pointed to community spread of COVID-19 as a trend in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
"It's also important to note that outbreaks of COVID-19 do occur in smaller social gatherings with family or friends, where these mitigation strategies may not be followed as much as in other public settings," the team wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "This further highlights the importance of consistent participation in community mitigation strategies to help keep the community healthy and safe."
Support Local Journalism
Virginia added 3,860 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — just 20 shy of Sunday's record — marking the fourth day in a row new infection reports have soared above 3,700.
That surge in caseload has increased the state's positivity rate to 10.9%. That figure calculates the number of positive results against the overall amount of tests administered. A growing percent positivity rate is worrisome to health leaders as it could indicate an impending spike in cases.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, that rate is even higher at 14.4%.
With higher levels of the virus in the commonwealth, the health department announced Monday a change to its contact tracing efforts. That tracing occurs when someone tests positive for the virus. Previously, someone from the health department would try to get a list of contacts from the infected individual to notify others of a potential exposure.
Recently, the local health department reported some COVID-19 patients would not cooperate with those efforts.
“It’s not a new issue, but this disturbing trend has been increasing particularly over the past month or so,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local district, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee last week.
With Monday's announcement, the health department stated — due to the overwhelming volume of cases — some departments may not contact everyone who tests positive.
“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the Commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “We urge residents to continue to follow public health guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing, and to notify their circle of friends and family quickly if diagnosed with COVID-19. Also, please answer the phone if a VDH Contact Tracer calls. All these things are helping us in the fight against COVID-19.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.