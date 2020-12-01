Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Three more residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19, the Virginia Health Department reports, amid a rise in cases associated with outbreaks.

Tuesday's dashboard update also showed 33 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in addition to the deaths of two Danville residents and one from Pittsylvania. The local death toll is now at 74.

Demographic data indicates the deaths involved two women and one man; two were in their 80s and the other in his or her 70s.

It's never clear when a COVID-19 death happened. The health department has to wait for a death certificate to arrive before logging the information into an online database. Occasionally, some adjustments are made. For example, the local death toll decreased by on Saturday.

Although no specific reason was provided, health department spokesperson Bernard Hill explained why a change is made.

"Usually it happens for one of two reasons," Hill said in an email to the Register & Bee. "The first would be it was typed in wrong, and the second is sometimes they determine the decedent did not live where they died and therefore the death is assigned to where they live."