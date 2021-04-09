Three new outbreaks surface in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks surfaced this week in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

The cases span across a long-term-care facility, a correctional unit and a health care setting.

Virginia Department of Health officials said they could not identify any specific outbreak investigations. A website only lists outbreaks under general categories and does not specify the number of associated cases.

In general, a dashboard updated daily has added 56 new cases classified under outbreaks this week. A state website that tracks outbreaks across the commonwealth in certain settings showed nothing active in Danville and Pittsylvania County in its most recent update Friday. In previous outbreaks, that site has been delayed in displaying the data.

An outbreak is classified when at least two positive cases are confirmed by a molecular test.

Long-term care facilities are mandated to report to the Centers for Disease Control once a week. That report is in turn made available to the public in about a 2-week period and shows two Danville facilities with recent cases.