Three new outbreaks surface in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks surfaced this week in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The cases span across a long-term-care facility, a correctional unit and a health care setting.
Virginia Department of Health officials said they could not identify any specific outbreak investigations. A website only lists outbreaks under general categories and does not specify the number of associated cases.
In general, a dashboard updated daily has added 56 new cases classified under outbreaks this week. A state website that tracks outbreaks across the commonwealth in certain settings showed nothing active in Danville and Pittsylvania County in its most recent update Friday. In previous outbreaks, that site has been delayed in displaying the data.
An outbreak is classified when at least two positive cases are confirmed by a molecular test.
Long-term care facilities are mandated to report to the Centers for Disease Control once a week. That report is in turn made available to the public in about a 2-week period and shows two Danville facilities with recent cases.
The most recent filings from March 28 show four residents of Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after seven cases were confirmed in the March 14 report and five were listed in the March 7 report. Since the end of January, 33 patients have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus at Riverside, the CDC reports. In that same timeframe, four staff members also were infected with COVID-19.
Three deaths related to COVID-19 occurred in March at Riverside, the CDC reports show. Two were included in the March 14 report and another came in the March 7 report.
The Riverside facility endured two outbreaks last year. Since then, 133 residents and 60 staff members were infected with the virus. There have been a total of 19 deaths of residents.
Stratford Rehabilitation Center reported March 28 that two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. The last time any infections were noted was Feb. 14, with two more employees.
Health care cases
One of the new outbreaks this week is listed in a health care setting. Because those are generally private businesses, there's no public data available showing where or when the outbreak may have occurred.
Over the past month, 47 COVID-19 cases were reported in health care workers in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Those workers were included among the first wave of eligible residents to receive a shot of protection with the COVID-19 vaccine.
In all, 561 health care workers have been infected with the illness since March 2020.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association tracks the number of statewide hospital workers who are in quarantine because of positive COVID-19 test or exposure, said Julian Walker a spokesperson for the group.
"I can’t say how that exposure occurred — it could be in the workplace or through a non-work (personal) contact," Walker wrote in an email.
On Friday, there were 354 hospital workers in the quarantine status.
"That number is considerably lower than what we saw over the winter/holiday peak periods," Walker said.
Correctional facility
Last week, Frank Mardavich confirmed to the Register & Bee a third outbreak at the Danville Adult Detention Center. A the the time, five inmates had tested positive. Mardavich believes one inmate likely passed it on to another who then spread it while smoking K2 — synthetic marijuana — with a group of other inmates.
The drug has become a growing problem at the facility that holds convicted men and provides work-training for inmates, who perform such jobs in the city as cutting grass, raking leaves, recycling and picking up litter.
Despite measures taken to prevent entry of drugs and paraphernalia into the facility, inmates find ways to smuggle them inside, Mardavich said.
Relatives can smuggle them hidden in books, or the drug can be tossed out of a passing vehicle onto the ground near where an inmate is working. It can be picked up and hidden in the inmates' orifices beyond the detection of regular searches, Mardavich said.