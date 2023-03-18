The third anniversary marking the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — at least when the impacts reached the Dan River Region — quietly passed this week.

The particular date — March 13, 2020 — may not be enshrined in the history books with other milestones, but it was a day when cancellation chaos ensued and the world — even our small part of it — started to grind to a halt.

Actually, it was the prior evening when Averett University said it was transitioning to online learning even though there were no COVID-19 cases on campus or reported in the Dan River Region at the time. The school was following step with other national counterparts to limit in-person interaction that could spread the virus.

Next came the closure of local libraries and virtually all activities staged by Danville Parks and Recreation were paused. Individual organizations also joined the shutdown stampede originally thought to only last a few weeks.

Danville Community College announced it was extending spring break by a week to give college leaders more time to set the best course of action.

But it was 2 p.m. that same day that Gov. Ralph Northam announced all Virginia schools would shutter for two weeks, a move coming by a simple news release and catching many teachers and students by surprise as the school day was nearing an end.

Over the last three years, 550 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died at the hands of the coronavirus. Nearly 34,000 cases have been officially logged by the Virginia Department of Health, but the real number of infections are many times that number, experts believe.

Fast forward three years and the pandemic is all but an afterthought.

In retrospect, it’s easy to look back to say more could have been done, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee this week.

“This pandemic lasted far longer than we (collectively) imagined,” he said in an email. “Had we known/suspected that it would last so long we could have planned and executed somewhat differently, with short, intermediate and long term strategies.”

Instead, it was a “learn as we all go scenario,” he explained.

“At first we didn’t know what we didn’t know,” he said.

But one thing Spillmann did know: the coronavirus was sure to find a path to Southside Virginia.

Over at Sovah Health, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer, became the face of COVID-19 for the hospital by giving video updates on the situtation. Looking back, she said the region pulled together in the face of an unknown enemy.

“This community should be incredibly proud of their response to COVID-19,” she wrote. “As a community, we came together and supported each other.”

She’s quick to say it wasn’t easy and acknowledge the victims of the virus.

“But if you take a moment to stop and look around — we accomplished so much,” she explained. “I want to say we will never have to do that again, but I don’t have that crystal ball.”

If that time does come again, she’s hopeful residents will remember the lessons learned “and realize we can once again succeed.”

What if it happened again?

In the early days, more people stayed at home and when they did venture out, masking was required. But soon, pandemic fatigue set in, even for the most health conscious. Gatherings grew and those masks eventually came off.

Given the experience three years ago, if a health event like COVID-19 hits again, would residents heed recommendations or would the lingering fatigue take a toll?

Gunn-Nolan hopes people would stand on the side of health and science.

“If faced with a similar event, I think begrudgingly people would do what they needed,” she explained, even if that meant another round of masking and quarantines. “I believe there is still great appetite of aiding our fellow man.”

For the health department, Spillmann said the ordeal brought to the forefront the need for adequate funding and other resources.

“This pandemic illuminated the importance of learning from past experiences and preparing adequately for the next,” he told the Register & Bee. “Equally importantly is establishing and nurturing relationships among public health, government, industry and communities to partner actively for the benefit of all; of course, this is best accomplished in times without a crisis, and ideally on an ongoing basis.”

He explained it takes everyone pitching in to make that happen.

“Doing so will likely lessen the blow of future such pandemic challenges,” Spillmann said.

For the hospital — even with all the chaos — COVID-19 provided a real-life learning situtation.

“We have always had emergency response infrastructure, however that infrastructure now also includes emergency response for a global pandemic,” Gunn-Nolan said. “We were calculated in our response and our process going through the last three years to be sure we created a reproducible map truly in preparation for the next one.”

She would love to say we’ll never face anything to that magnitude in the future. Then again, the coronavirus pandemic was never on her radar either.

Lessons learned

“Sensitivity to all aspects of our populations and their unique concerns and experiences are crucial,” Spillmann explained when asked what the most significant lesson was learned over the last three years.

Building and keeping relationships are key, along with “preparedness through proper planning, integrity, transparency, flexibility of thought and action,” he said.

As a physician, Gunn-Nolan said — despite everything learned so far — there’s still a lot to study.

“On any given day, the way you practice medicine can completely change out of necessity,” she explained. “Camaraderie with colleagues is essential to success.”

For the hospital, there are things that just can’t be predicted. For instance, the mass exodus of health care professionals across the nation as fallout from the pandemic.

“On any given day you may have to be fluid and adjust the way you continue to care for your community,” she said.

When looking at the community, “Despite everything we thought we knew life changes quickly,” she said. “The support of your fellow neighbors is essential to success.”

A different path?

Gunn-Nolan said, looking back, she’s not sure they would have done anything differently.

“I think the smart move from this community was to gather leaders of different backgrounds within the community to formulate a plan,” she explained. “This allowed transparency at all levels from health care to law enforcement to goods and services.”

In addition, every voice mattered. She hopes that’s a lesson that lasts.

“This was a rapidly evolving health issue for the world,” Spillman explained, when asked the same question about what could have been done differently. “While science was responsible for technical/medical issues, there have been many other aspects to consider to protect successfully our US and world populations, in today’s society.”

Addressing those features strategically are important, he said.

Lingering impacts

Even when someone comes down with COVID-19 and recovers, there are impacts that linger, often called “long COVID.”

“Quite frankly, while we have seen some health effects thus far, we really do not know the long term effects and will not for some time to come,” Spillmann explained. “Right now we are simply too close to the beginning of this pandemic to have sufficient information.”

At Sovah Health, they are already seeing “younger and younger patients come in with strokes and blood clots,” Gunn-Nolan said when asked about the impacts of long COVID.

“Younger patients are needing long-term oxygen therapy,” she said. “Unfortunately, I think this is a trajectory that we will continue to see for many years to come.”

Spillmann continues his refrain of vaccination as the key to prevention, along with his now-famous 3 W’s — wash hands, watch distance and wear a mask — along with routine healthy habits to keep the body in shape.

He said things like healthy nutrition, proper rest, hygiene practices and regular physical activity will “go a long way” to being healthy.

“As a society, addressing the symptoms of health risks in communities, and their root causes will help protect our locales and our country,” he concluded.