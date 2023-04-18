Captivating spaces accented with warm hospitality and fresh flower arrangements will be open to tour Thursday in Danville as part of the 90th Historic Garden Week in Virginia.

Hosted by the Gabriella Garden Club, Garden Club of Danville and Chatham Garden Club, this year’s local event highlights the slogan “Reimagine That” and the work to preserve Southside Virginia and carry the region forward.

Ticket holders can tour Supply Resources’ Corporate Apartment and The Vantage Art Flats on Craghead Street, The Bee Hotel, Crema and Vine, 247 Main St. and the gardens at 428 Maple Lane. Visitors will be immersed in craftsmanship and artistry in a Chip Callaway-designed garden while serenaded by live violin music, surrounded by the original patina of solid granite buildings or among custom-made industrial-chic decor set against restored hardwoods and glass.

Tickets are on sale now through Wednesday for $25 at vagardenweek.org/tours/danville-chatham, Raywood Landscape Center, The Ginger Bread House and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Day of tour tickets are $35 and can only be purchased at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. All local ticket sales are cash only.

Proceeds from the Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week — the nation’s only statewide home and garden tour — fund the restoration of significant public gardens across Virginia.

The properties on tour this year help tell the story of Danville’s masterclass in transformation.

Viewing the exquisite Chip Callaway designed grounds at 428 Maple Lane is a joy thanks to 20 years of collaboration with homeowners Mark and Wendy Hermann. The Hermanns have worked in partnership with Callaway on multiple projects in Danville including the renovation of the old Dan River Research Building. Here at home, iron gates and large urns flank geometric garden rooms tied together with ribbons of pebble walkways. Tour goers will see the art of landscape as well as the science of horticulture.

The 500 block of Danville’s Craghead Street in the Tobacco Warehouse District has been undergoing restoration for almost 10 years transforming the real estate from blighted commercial structures into museum-quality architecture. Owners and Preservation Virginia Award winners Kristen and Rick Barker became Class A contractors in order to manage the latest project converting former hardware, drug and butcher shops into live-work-play spaces. Flawless walnut walls, original maple floors and custom lighting and art installations shine as do the 7 miles of beadboard found in the two buildings on either side of the courtyard. The courtyard was created in what remains of the old Eldridge Drug Store and now houses America’s only permanent exhibition of cracking art, based in Milan, Italy, which is also viewed from the artist in residence space.

Nary a more beautiful ceiling exists than the one overtop the front portico at 420 Patton St. What was once the bustling home to two newspapers now fashionably hosts Danville’s first boutique hotel, The Bee. Owned by Ed Walker, tour goers will not want to miss seeing the River District skyline from the rooftop terrace.

With its large bay doors swung open, the former gas station turned cafe’, Crema and Vine, deliciously fed both the bodies and souls of its customers through the crux of the pandemic. Owners Angela and Steve DelGiorno expanded the patio seating and live music during that time making it the place to be year-round.

Keeping all of these property owners happily investing in the locale is Corrie Teague Bobe, Danville’s director of economic development. She and Dr. Iulian Bobe brought new life to the granite stones of one of the city’s most visible residences at 247 West Main St. The Bobes’ large, relaxing front porch is a warm welcome for all.

Free street parking is available at each of the properties with large lots off Craghead Street by the Community Market and Danville Science Center. Carpooling is suggested. Some properties have accessible entrances and elevators. No high heels or photography.

Special activities

Admission to the properties on tour, the Danville Science Center and Butterfly Garden and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is included with a ticket as are these special activities:

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., flower arranging demonstration at KatieDid Florals, 431 Chestnut St. Master designer Katie Thomas will answer floral design questions, discuss techniques and share tips while creating foam free spring inspired designs with local flowers. Drop-in.

From 1 to 2 p.m., Trolley Tour, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St: Local tour guide Joyce Wilburn will narrate a 45-minute trolley ride sharing stories about life along the Dan River including Schoolfield, Millionaire’s Row and the home of Dimon Tobacco. Seats are first come, first served and limited.

From 3 to 4 p.m., Violinist In The Garden, 428 Maple Lane.

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., will be staffed by garden club members from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this centralized point, attendees will be able to purchase tickets, get directions, board the trolley and walk the museum and grounds including the Perkinson Rose Garden.

Additional details about the day in Danville and how the proceeds benefit the public are found online in the Tour Guidebook at vagardenweek.org.