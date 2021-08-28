To offer access and education, nonprofit hosts community vaccine clinic in Danville

Cynthia Terry, who operates Changing Lives Outreach, organized an event Saturday to bring vaccine education and the shots of protection to those who don’t understand the process or simply hadn't taken the time to get inoculated.

With the rapid rise of the COVID-19 delta variant spreading across the nation — and locally — more people have become willing to get the vaccine. However, it can still be a challenge for those who don't know how to access a shot or want more information in general.

“The motivation is, we run a curbside food bank during the week, and from what we heard from our clients, a lot of them have not been vaccinated here in the Black and brown communities,” Terry said. “From what I’ve been told is because they’re afraid."

That's when she decided her nonprofit would stage a large event Saturday to "pull the community together.”

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department was on hand to offer the Pfizer vaccine to those age 12 and up, Terry said. She also reached out to Piedmont Access to Health Services — another nonprofit — to help educate the Black and brown communities on the vaccine.

“I’ve gotten phone calls about 'what’s in the shot,' and I can’t answer that," she said. "I’ll let the professionals answer that.”