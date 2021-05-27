To our readers: Memorial Day edition

A year ago, the Danville Register & bee’s Memorial Day edition was available in our e-edition but not in print. That practice continues along with July 5, Labor Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The e-edition is a digital replica of the printed newspaper available for all subscribers.

We will still produce a Memorial Day Holiday e-edition, and on the Sunday before Memorial Day, some of the features you typically see in a Monday printed paper will be included in Sunday’s printed paper.

You'll find Monday's comics and puzzles in section C in the Sunday edition. Sunday's comics and puzzles are in their usual spots.

The reasons stated last year continue. We are still feeling the negative impact of the pandemic, and publishing online comes with lower costs than print. This also provides many of our employees a day off while continuing down the path of acquainting you with our popular e-edition.

Please go online to www.godanriver.com/activate to register for full access to the e-edition.

If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at circulation@godanriver.com and we will be happy to assist you.