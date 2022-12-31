Top 10 stories: 2022 was a year of optimism betting on future of Dan River Region

In 2022, the Dan River Region continued to ride a wave of optimism on upcoming endeavors expected to transform the landscape in the coming years.

The Caesars Virginia casino resort in Danville, expected to open in 2024, dominated headlines with an official groundbreaking ceremony and a surprise report that a temporary facility is in the works to open in a few months.

Besides the buzz around the casino, the iconic White Mill — a former textile plant of the sprawling Dan River Inc. — finally had all of the pieces come together so work on its transformation can begin.

As the pages on the calendar flip to a new year — and keeping step with tradition — the Danville Register & Bee ranks the top 10 newsmakers of 2022.

1. The casino

It's hard for the government and community leaders to contain the excitement when they talk about the casino coming to Danville.

In fact, the official groundbreaking in August was more like a party.

The festive atmosphere included a food truck and music provided by DJ Larry Stamps while community leaders and others invited to the event mingled before the ceremony began.

“This feels more like a pep rally and less like a groundbreaking,” said Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed during his statements at the event. The group, through EBCI Holdings Inc., is a partner with Caesars in the $650 million project.

Nearly everyone who spoke during the ceremony was filled with glee at reaching this point following more than two years of efforts to attract a casino to the city.

In November, Averett University celebrated a $504,000 gift from Casears Virginia for the school to develop a four-year hospitality and tourism academic program. The money from Caesars will enable Averett to begin offering the program to its students next fall. It will be one of only a handful such programs in the state, according to officials.

However, the biggest jolt of the year didn't come from some planned media event with lots of fanfare. Instead, a few words during a third-quarter earnings call by Caesars Entertainment executives delivered the news that a temporary casino is in the works.

The company plans to open the smaller version at Schoolfield the middle of 2023 — more than a year before Caesars Virginia plans to open its full $650 million casino hotel resort in the same area.

Casino officials have stayed tight-lipped on the vision, even as a white tent-like structure has gone up at Schoolfield site.

The fully Caesars Virginia casino is expected to generate up to $38 million in tax revenue to the city after it is up and running in 2024.

Whiting-Turner is the contractor building the Danville casino resort. The firm also has constructed the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

Plans include a destination resort casino with a 500-room hotel.

The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

2. The White Mill

Few structures are as iconic to Danville as the White Mill building nestled by the Dan River near the heart of the River District.

Declared by the city manager as an “important moment” in Danville’s history, the Danville Industrial Development Authority approved several legal documents solidifying the White Mill redevelopment project during a special called meeting early in December.

“This is a pretty important moment in the history of the city of Danville,” City Manager Ken Larking said just before IDA members proceeded to sign off on the documents.

The former Dan River Inc. White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive has been around for 100 years and has played a role in the community for a long time, Larking pointed out, before thanking city staff, the IDA and legal and financial advisors involved in bringing the $85 million project to fruition.

“This is a mammoth deal,” said IDA and city attorney Clarke Whitfield. “This involved bankers and lawyers in every time zone in the U.S.”

The White Mill will be redeveloped into a multi-use project that will initially feature 147,000 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments. Another 56 units are planned in a future phase.

The 150 apartments will be built on the top three floors of western two-thirds of the building and will include one-, two,- and three-bedroom units. Some will be loft style. The future apartments will be built on the top floors of the eastern one-third of the building.

The first floor and eastern one-third of the second floor will be reserved for commercial space, with the lower level of the building being converted into 219 interior parking spaces for tenants.

Construction of a riverfront park on four acres between the White Mill building and the King Memorial Bridge will also take place.

3. The one that got away

The Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill came close to landing a $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing plant in 2022.

The 3,500-acre park was one of the top two sites in the country considered by the South Korea-based automobile manufacturer, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. The project would have brought about 8,500 jobs to the Dan River Region, he said.

But the company chose to locate at a site in Bryan County, Georgia, near Savannah, The Associated Press reported May 20.

At one point, the company was looking at sites in 10 states, Marshall said Friday. The project was probably the largest that Berry Hill, and the closest the region has gotten to attracting such a large endeavor, he said.

“We were told this would have been the largest economic development project in rural U.S.A.,” Marshall said.

The mega site in southwestern Pittsylvania County is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity that purchases property with taxpayer money for economic development projects.

4. David Smitherman fired

The first orders of business for a newly reorganized Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in January 2022 were to fire its county administrator and removed from the record an October censure of its new chair.

With three new members joining the board — Jesse Barksdale, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher — and Vic Ingram as the new board chair, David M. Smitherman was terminated in a 4-3 vote.

It set it motion a year riddled with drama among board members. The county is still searching for a new administrator.

Clarence Monday assumed the interim role in February, but stepped down in September. Vaden Hunt, the attorney for the county, also took on the duties of interim county administrator.

5. A nightmare at the mall

Gunfire rang out inside Danville mall on the evening of Oct. 29. The Danville Police Department identified Christian Isiah Pinckney as the suspect accused of killing Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.

It was about 7:15 p.m. when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot King, a customer at Hibbett Sports in Danville Mall, a news release stated. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and it didn't happen at random.

6. Purchased property had enslaved history

To Fredrick Miller, the elegant, gabled house he saw every day while growing up in the Riceville Road area was just part of the background scenery of his youth.

Coming of age in Mount Airy, just a half-mile from the 1850-built structure during the 1970s and early 1980s, Miller had no idea of the property’s history.

“I took the school bus back and forth there every day,” Miller, 56, told the Danville Register & Bee during a telephone interview from California, where he now lives.

Unbeknownst to him and his family, Miller had purchased what they would determine was once the heart of a plantation where their ancestors had been enslaved.

7. Out of this world

The marvels of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope had a local connection: As program director, Ringgold native Gregory L. Robinson was able to examine the history of the universe.

Robinson, a 1978 graduate of Dan River High School, has been program director for the $10 billion project for four years. It is the largest and most powerful space science observatory in history, according to NASA.

An astrophysics mission that is a follow-up to the Hubble Space Telescope, the Webb Telescope is 100 times more powerful and will allow a 13.5 billion-year look back in cosmic time to see galaxies being formed.

“It will allow us to characterize exoplanets to better understand the habitability of those planets,” Robinson said via an audio interview.

8. Arson ruled at shopping center

It was late on a Friday afternoon — April 1 — when heavy, black smoke was coming from the front Roses Express, a store located at near the back of the shopping center.

A juvenile set the fire at Roses while his or her mother shopped, said Danville Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill. The juvenile then reported to employees they they smelled smoke, he said.

The workers then evacuated the store and tried to put out the fire. Roses suffered the most severe damage from the fire, but three other businesses — Dollar General, ColorTyme and Charms — sustained smoke, heat and water damage also.

9. Deadly party

It was about 1:30 a.m. June 26 when the 911 center in Pittsylvania County received a call that “rescue and law enforcement were needed at 1220 Kerns Church Road” in reference to multiple people shot, Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Jerome Jahiem White, 20, of Danville, died from the shooting, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor later announced.

The incident occurred at a party with more than 100 people. Seven other people were injured.

10. Two overdoses in the same day

The two overdose victims found Dec. 11 died at separate residences.

Also, the individuals knew each other and had been to the same places “a time before,” said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

“It is a very active investigation,” Richardson said during an interview at his office Monday afternoon.

One person was found dead in the 100 block of Wimbush Place and the other was found in the 400 block of Gilbert Drive. Richardson would not identify the victims.