 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Tornado, flood watches in place for Dan River Region

  • 0
Tornado
National Weather Service

The potential for heavy storms has triggered a tornado and flood watch for the Dan River Region.

Showers and storms are expected today, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. 

A tornado watch is in effect for Danville and Pittsylvania County until 2 p.m.  Hail up to quarter inch and winds up 70 mph also are possible in the storms.

Some of the storms may also produce heavy rain.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the weather service said in a flood watch until 8 p.m. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert