Tornado, flood watches in place for Dan River Region

The potential for heavy storms has triggered a tornado and flood watch for the Dan River Region.

Showers and storms are expected today, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

A tornado watch is in effect for Danville and Pittsylvania County until 2 p.m. Hail up to quarter inch and winds up 70 mph also are possible in the storms.

Some of the storms may also produce heavy rain.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the weather service said in a flood watch until 8 p.m. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."