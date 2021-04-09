Tornado warning issued for southeastern Pittsylvania County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Pittsylvania County until 6 p.m.
At about 5:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blairs, moving east at 15 MPH.
Radar indicated rotation, the weather service reported.
Golf-ball size hail also is possible.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," a warning states. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."
The area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.