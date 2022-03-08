Tractor-trailer driver dies in Monday wreck near Ringgold

A tractor-trailer driver died in a Monday afternoon crash on U.S. 58 near Ringgold, the Virginia State Police report.

The crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. about seven-tenths of a mile east of Ringgold Depot Road in Pittsylvania County.

Melquavis Keyarvis Turnipseed, 21, of Mantee, Mississippi, was traveling east in a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a fence and then struck a stack of wooden pallets in the parking lot of a lumber yard, police reported.

Turnipseed was taken to Sovah-Health Danville where he later died.

As of Tuesday morning, authorities were still working to find out what caused the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.