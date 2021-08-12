Transgender move divides our country

Sadly, America seems to be descending towards hell in a hand basket, as the old saying goes, and this downward trajectory is rapidly increasing in speed by the day. This is due to many factors that appear to be intentionally designed to hasten the decline in order to cause long-term damage and destroy our nation from within.

One reason for so much of the chaos is recent attempts to overwhelm the country with as many illogical and controversial issues that can be forced on all people, institutions, media and government. Occasionally, the groups and movements behind these issues may not always have the best interests for the citizens and country in mind.

The issues are often portrayed as being only beneficial to society, and therefore cannot not be questioned — only accepted. For anyone who questions or opposes an agenda qualifies them to be labeled as being against improving society and to be part of the problem.

At this point, no one is supposed to apply common sense, question anything or, God forbid, push back in any way. Not to mention, no one is to even think about taking a “look behind the curtain” to see that movements may sometimes be planned, financed and organized by individuals or groups to cause as much widespread disruption to society as possible. Things are truly getting ridiculous.