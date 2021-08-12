Transgender move divides our country

Sadly, America seems to be descending towards hell in a hand basket, as the old saying goes, and this downward trajectory is rapidly increasing in speed by the day. This is due to many factors that appear to be intentionally designed to hasten the decline in order to cause long-term damage and destroy our nation from within.
One reason for so much of the chaos is recent attempts to overwhelm the country with as many illogical and controversial issues that can be forced on all people, institutions, media and government. Occasionally, the groups and movements behind these issues may not always have the best interests for the citizens and country in mind.
The issues are often portrayed as being only beneficial to society, and therefore cannot not be questioned — only accepted. For anyone who questions or opposes an agenda qualifies them to be labeled as being against improving society and to be part of the problem.
At this point, no one is supposed to apply common sense, question anything or, God forbid, push back in any way. Not to mention, no one is to even think about taking a “look behind the curtain” to see that movements may sometimes be planned, financed and organized by individuals or groups to cause as much widespread disruption to society as possible. Things are truly getting ridiculous.
One of the movements that has come so fast and hard out of left field is the transgender movement. This is an ideology that is not to be questioned regardless of how much of the agenda changes by the day or by the hour. The transgender movement is incredibly controversial, and this makes it the perfect movement to be used for driving widespread division in order to facilitate even more chaos, further breaking down traditional values in our country.
This movement is pushed on a scale that is disproportionate to the number of transgender individuals . This chaos is seeing just how far it can push its agenda. To make matters worse, this is often the intended outcome. Sometimes there are off-the-wall demands that defy common sense.
A single example is when transgender individuals demand that they be allowed to use a public restroom, shower or other similar facilities with anyone of gender with which they identify, including children. The country is expected to simply accept this . To not agree will instantly cause anyone to be labeled many things, including transphobic. This scenario is similar for anyone questioning the demands from other movements, no matter how ludicrous and counterintuitive to sound judgment the demands may be.
This example is only a single demand from one movement in a sea of demands from multiple movements that are in no way about improving our nation. Some are meant to destabilize and undermine it. This is appears to be happening in a coordinated effort to overwhelm society with social unrest and further decrease unity and strip America further away from Godly principles and moral decency. It is only with unity that Americans can stand against movements . By the grace of God more people are beginning to wake up and see what the end result will be if citizens and local governments become complacent when faced with so many misguided and controversial policy proposals.
Thankfully, the Pittsylvania County School Board recently showed enough unity and fortitude to vote against the state's transgender bathroom policy. While I do not condone, or support transgenderism, it is because of the great freedom and rights we have in this country that allow transgender individuals to live how they choose. Transgender individuals have the right to choose to live a life of illusion, but the belief in their illusion should not be forced on anyone that chooses to live their life in reality.
It is my belief that a man and a woman is created by God, and regardless of what the mind of a transgender person is leading them to believe about what their sexual identity may or may not be, a it does not change the undeniable truth about their biological DNA. I assume this truth may be difficult for a transgender person to handle, but to deny it, cannot change the fact that it will never be any less true!
The writer lives in Danville.