Transporting students to class emerging as 'biggest constraint' for Pittsylvania County Schools

Linda Echols has driven school buses for Pittsylvania schools for 48 years. As the school division prepares to reopen next month with limited in-person instruction, the 75-year-old is concerned about her own safety while on the job.
"I have to pray and do it," she said. "Somebody’s got to do it.”
Even more than her own safety though, she is concerned about her students. She thinks the older students will be responsible and wear a mask, but she wonders how well the younger students will be able to stick to the guidelines. With kindergarten through third grade attending in-person classes every day the schools are open, those younger students will be on the bus the most.
“They’re not going to keep a mask on," she said.
As state guidelines slashed the number of students who can fit on a bus by two-thirds, school leaders have repeatedly said that arranging transportation has been one of the biggest obstacles in developing reopening plans for the division of more than 8,700 students. Several possible reopening plans were nixed by division leadership because of logistical issues with transportation.
“Our biggest constraint is going to be transportation,” Division Superintendent Mark Jones said at a recent meeting. "That’s really going to cut the number of students in our school.”
According to the most recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions are required to make sure that students maintain at least 3 feet of space between each other on school buses. That slashes two-thirds of the capacity of school buses, dropping the number of students who can ride from 65 to 22. Students will also need to wear masks on the buses.
At times, that number will be higher, as students from the same household will be allowed to sit together on the same row. Otherwise, students will be assigned their own three-seat aisle, with one row having the student in the window seat and the next in the aisle.
Original guidance had called for 6 feet of distance to be maintained on buses, which would have only allowed for roughly 10 students per bus.
Pittsylvania County is the largest locality in Virginia by landmass, but houses only four high schools and four middle schools. This means that some of the bus routes to those schools can be quite long. Data from the Virginia Department of Education shows that Pittsylvania County Schools has an average of 10.4 regular bus routes per school and the average route brings in roughly 33 students. That data also indicates that roughly 70%, or 6,142, of students ride a bus, according the most recent report on the 2018-2019 school year.
Echols said during a normal school year she transports at least 40 children to and from Chatham elementary, middle, and high school every day, meaning the number of students on her bus will be cut roughly in half.
The division has taken several steps to reduce the number of students who will ride buses everyday. First, grades four-12 will attend in-person classes only two days a week. Second, the division has asked parents, when possible, to drive their children to school. And lastly, the division is offering students the option to do all of their learning remotely, something Jones thinks many families will utilize.
As a result, Director of Transportation Kenyon Scott said additional routes won't be needed to compensate for the reduced capacity. The division has 188 regular routes and 24 special-needs routes.
"However, the restructuring of some routes may be necessary to meet students' transportation needs," Scott wrote in an email. "Routes will be restructured as necessary to accommodate the number of students who will require bus transportation."
Pittsylvania County Schools has also put forth a cleaning regimen in a document that was part of the overall reopening plan.
“Each day, seats will be disinfected using approved chemical sanitizers, all high-touch areas will be wiped down, and trash receptacles will be emptied. Each week, buses will undergo 'deep cleaning' including damp-mopping vehicle floors, spot cleaning walls and seats, and dusting horizontal surfaces," the document states.
Logistical issues in transportation were one of the leading reasons the division nixed two other reopening plans it had mulled over. In one version, the division looked at staggering start times for students and running two loads of buses, but the time required to disinfect buses and the length of many of the bus routes served as deterrents, Jones said.
In another plan, students would have been brought in for half days each day, with some coming in the morning and others in the afternoon. Again, the increase in bus routes needed for such a plan was the main deterrent, Jones said.
Ultimately, Jones said that transportation issues and limited space within the schools both played a role in the division's decision to bring grades four-12 back for just two days a week of in-person classes.
In addition to cleaning their buses everyday, bus drivers will also be tasked with screening students for symptoms of COVID-19 before stepping on board. The division ask that parents, when possible, wait with their child at the bus stop for a possible return trip home if they do have a high temperature and can't attend school.
“We’ve got a big challenge to face when schools open," Echols said.
