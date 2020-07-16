Transporting students to class emerging as 'biggest constraint' for Pittsylvania County Schools

According to the most recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions are required to make sure that students maintain at least 3 feet of space between each other on school buses. That slashes two-thirds of the capacity of school buses, dropping the number of students who can ride from 65 to 22. Students will also need to wear masks on the buses.

At times, that number will be higher, as students from the same household will be allowed to sit together on the same row. Otherwise, students will be assigned their own three-seat aisle, with one row having the student in the window seat and the next in the aisle.

Original guidance had called for 6 feet of distance to be maintained on buses, which would have only allowed for roughly 10 students per bus.

Pittsylvania County is the largest locality in Virginia by landmass, but houses only four high schools and four middle schools. This means that some of the bus routes to those schools can be quite long. Data from the Virginia Department of Education shows that Pittsylvania County Schools has an average of 10.4 regular bus routes per school and the average route brings in roughly 33 students. That data also indicates that roughly 70%, or 6,142, of students ride a bus, according the most recent report on the 2018-2019 school year.