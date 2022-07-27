Traps target feral cats after rabid fox bites four people in Danville

Pet owners living in the area near Walmart on Mount Cross Road are being urged to keep their domestic cats indoors.

Animal control officers and the Danville Police Department will try to corral a group of feral cats that may have had contact with a rabid fox last week.

Officials are undertaking the effort to prevent the spread of rabies after four people were bitten by a rabid fox in the area last week, including two who were bitten in the parking lot at Walmart.

Over the next three weeks, traps will be placed in areas where the feral cats have been reported, Linda Scarborough, public information officer with the Virginia Health Department wrote in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

"Due to this trapping period, domestic cats that are not contained by their owners may inadvertently find the traps where they will then be transported to the local animal shelter," Scarborough wrote.

Any residents in the area around Walmart on Mount Cross Road whose pets are missing during that period are encouraged to call the Danville Area Humane Society at 434-799-5306.

Captured cats will be taken to the Danville Area Humane Society, where they will be quarantined for 10 days. The state health department has ordered that when that period is up, the cats will be euthanized, said Paulette Dean, the society's executive director.

"By quarantining for 10 days, that gives time for any symptoms to appear," Dean said. "During that 10-day period, if the cats exhibit any illness or if they bite or scratch, then they will be immediately euthanized. Only employees who have been vaccinated for rabies will be allowed to come into contact with the cats."

Dean urges pet owners in the area around Walmart to keep their cats indoors and to make sure their dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

The police department has cordoned off an area at Walmart and have started setting the traps, Dean said.

"They are informing people not to feed the cats around there," she said.

The health department urges anyone who may have been in contact with the fox or any other animal near Walmart or near Tyler Avenue to contact the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at 434-776-9800.