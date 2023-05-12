At first, Danville resident Wayne Bosman thought he won $50,000 after buying a ticket at Juniors Convenience Store in the April 19 Powerball drawing.

However, he forgot about the option that triples the prize, he told the Virginia Lottery.

“I forgot about the Power Play," he told lottery officials.

The winning ticket was one of three purchased at the store located at 2980 West Main Street in Danville. He matched four winning numbers — plus the Powerball — leading to a $50,000 prize. Since he also spent an extra $1 for what's known as Power Play, he tripled his winnings.

The winning numbers were 4-11-21-38-64, and the Powerball number was 11.

Bosman, who is retired from the U.S. Army, told lottery officials he's going to use his winnings to pay bills and perhaps take a vacation.

Danville received more than $8.8 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year according to a news release. In fiscal year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.