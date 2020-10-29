Tropical storm leaves thousands without power in Danville as high winds topple trees

The city will likely need a contractor to replace the poles, which would take about eight hours once the process starts, he said.

"We haven't decided when exactly that will take place," Grey said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of around 2 p.m. Thursday, five feeders were down. A feeder is a circuit that feeds power to certain sections of the city, with each delivering power to about 1,000 to 2,000 customers, Grey said.

Winds reaching 40 miles per hours were recorded at Danville Regional Airport, said Ben Gruver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

"That's the highest we've seen so far [during Zeta]," Gruver said.

Winds were expected to diminish by Thursday night.

The Dan River Region had received about an inch of rain as of early Thursday afternoon, he said.

Tropical Storm Zeta, named after the sixth letter of the Greek alphabet, was expected to head northeast from southwest Virginia and hit the coast of New Jersey by 8 p.m. Thursday, Gruver said.

"Once this has moved on by, we'll have a front move through overnight tonight and tomorrow [Friday] we should see begin to see much cooler temperatures," he said.