Tropical storm leaves thousands without power in Danville as high winds topple trees

Tropical Storm Zeta raced through the Dan River Region on Thursday, causing power outages for more than 20,000 Danville Utilities customers and leading to a traffic closure on Riverside Drive after a tree fell on power lines.
By early afternoon, there were 93 outages that affected 23,282 customers through Danville Utilities' service territory, said city of Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.
As of 4:45 p.m., only 2,200 customers remained without power, mostly scattered throughout the city and areas covered in the county.
"We are receiving widespread reports of power outages," Hendrix said via email Thursday. "Feeders at several substations have gone offline, most likely due to trees and limbs over power lines."
By mid-day Thursday, 16 streets were at least partially blocked in the city. Crews worked to clear streets at locations where there were no utilities involved, Hendrix said. By 5 p.m., all but five had been cleared.
As for the downed tree on the western part of Riverside Drive, that incident was reported at around 10:30 a.m. Eastbound traffic was diverted to Westover Drive.
The felled tree knocked down three poles that will have to be replaced, said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities. That incident alone affected about 1,500 customers, he said.
The city will likely need a contractor to replace the poles, which would take about eight hours once the process starts, he said.
"We haven't decided when exactly that will take place," Grey said.
As of around 2 p.m. Thursday, five feeders were down. A feeder is a circuit that feeds power to certain sections of the city, with each delivering power to about 1,000 to 2,000 customers, Grey said.
Winds reaching 40 miles per hours were recorded at Danville Regional Airport, said Ben Gruver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
"That's the highest we've seen so far [during Zeta]," Gruver said.
Winds were expected to diminish by Thursday night.
The Dan River Region had received about an inch of rain as of early Thursday afternoon, he said.
Tropical Storm Zeta, named after the sixth letter of the Greek alphabet, was expected to head northeast from southwest Virginia and hit the coast of New Jersey by 8 p.m. Thursday, Gruver said.
"Once this has moved on by, we'll have a front move through overnight tonight and tomorrow [Friday] we should see begin to see much cooler temperatures," he said.
Highs Friday should be in the low 60s, with similar conditions expected Saturday and Sunday, Gruver said. Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s at night.
Temperatures will be in the 50s during the day Monday before colder conditions settle in at night, Gruver said. Wednesday is anticipated to be a little balmier, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s, Gruver said.
