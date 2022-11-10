Tropical system to bring wind, rain, tornado threat to Dan River Region; winter blast on way next week

A wild ride on the weather roller coaster is ahead for the Dan River Region with the passage of a tropical system Friday and a blast of winter next week.

Gusty winds and flooding could be a concern when what's left of Hurricane Nicole makes its way up the East Coast. Tornadoes also are possible.

Rain was expected to arrive by Thursday evening near the Virginia/North Carolina border and become heavier into Friday morning, according to a forecast discussion from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

By Friday morning, the center of the system is expected to move north through Georgia on a track "parallel to the spine of the Appalachians," forecasters wrote. It should cross Southside Virginia by early Friday evening and "depart the region by the early morning hours of Saturday."

Forecasters pointed to three areas of worries.

With plenty of moisture from the Atlantic, rainfall of up to 2.5 inches is possible, however some isolated areas could see heavier amounts.

"Any flooding concerns will be near and downstream of these highest expected amounts," forecasters said, noting that areas that receive 4 inches of rain within a 12-hour period "will not only have a flood concern but also debris flow concerns."

The second threat is for short-lived tornadoes, something that's common for tropical systems.

The third concern will be gusty winds in general.

"The strong southeast winds on the north side of the advancing remnants tropical low are expected to generate gusty winds across the area," forecasters wrote in the discussion. Southside may experience gusts up to 30 mph.

"Once the remnants of Nicole are northeast of our region Friday night, winds will shift northwest, and remain on the gusty side from the northwest through at least the daytime hours on Saturday, weakening Saturday night," the discussion reported.

Sunshine should return by Saturday.

A blast of winter temperatures will blow through next week. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to top out only in the mid-40s.