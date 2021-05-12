 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck hauling vehicles catches fire on Danville Expressway ramp
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Truck hauling vehicles catches fire on Danville Expressway ramp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

Crews work to put out the flames of a truck fire Wednesday afternoon on a ramp from the Danville Expressway.

 Danville Police Department, provided
Fire

A fire closes the ramp from the northbound Danville Expressway to River Park Drive on Wednesday.

The ramp from the northbound Danville Expressway to River Park Drive will be closed for several hours after a truck hauling vehicles caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Danville Police Department reported the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Officials urged motorists to expect a traffic slowdown on the expressway and said portions of the road from River Park to Dan Daniels Park may be blocked.

Photos posted by Danville police showed the cab of the truck charred from flames. At least one vehicle on truck also was destroyed in the fire.

Police also reported a fuel spill from the truck.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert