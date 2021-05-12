Truck hauling vehicles catches fire on Danville Expressway ramp

The ramp from the northbound Danville Expressway to River Park Drive will be closed for several hours after a truck hauling vehicles caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Danville Police Department reported the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Officials urged motorists to expect a traffic slowdown on the expressway and said portions of the road from River Park to Dan Daniels Park may be blocked.

Photos posted by Danville police showed the cab of the truck charred from flames. At least one vehicle on truck also was destroyed in the fire.

Police also reported a fuel spill from the truck.