Trying to bring new life to old schools, Danville considers transferring 2 facilities to IDA for possible redevelopment

“They have more flexibility to put together a redevelopment package that is for the benefit of our community,” Larking said.

City Councilman Lee Vogler said it was important to find a way to develop the two properties.

“When you look at the track record of the IDA properties getting developed, that would be the more logical place for them to be,” Vogler said. “They’ve been sitting there, so I think some change would be good in this situation.”

An attempt was made at one point several years ago to have low-income housing at the Glenwood property, but the idea was scrapped after neighbors objected, Larking said.

IDA Board Chair Neal Morris said he hasn’t had any discussion on whether to transfer the school buildings to the IDA yet. The board will likely talk about it at its next meeting the second Tuesday in October.

As for possible uses of the buildings, “it could be used for some other situations, or maybe entertainment or recreation or some kind of organization working with young people,” Morris said.

An educational or residential facility is also likely for the properties, Larking said.

“It could be a variety of things that fit in a neighborhood,” he said.