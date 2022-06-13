Tuesday temperatures could break a record in Danville; special care urged for outdoor pets

A week before the calendar officially flips to summer, Danville could easily approach a record high temperature Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is warning of dangerous heat this week. Tuesday appears to be the hottest with a forecasted high of 99 degrees for Danville.

That would tie the record set in 1921 for the day.

But it may feel even hotter.

The heat index is "what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature," the weather service reports. Across Southside, that figure could reach 105 degrees, which would warrant a heat advisory.

"Record high temperatures not out of the question the next several days, as well as record warm lows," Blacksburg forecasters wrote in a discussion. For Danville, the record warm low is 74 degrees set in 2010.

The weather service says a subtropical ridge of high pressure centered over the Tennessee Valley is what's allowing temperatures to soar to potential record levels through mid-week. Some disturbances may drift through, bringing the threat of storms each day.

The Danville Area Humane Society has already received reports of at least two dogs who died from possible heat strokes, Executive Director Paulette Dean told the Register & Bee.

"This weather is deadly for outside animals," she said. "Shade must be provided; it is required by law."

When temperatures top 85 degrees in Virginia, dogs are not allowed to be chained, Dean explained. It's also a good idea to keep pets at home when running errands.

Dean also suggest residents walk their dogs during the cooler part of the day because the hot asphalt can burn their paws.

Animals outside must have access to "cool, drinkable water all the time," she said.

In addition to heat problems, fly bites on ears can quickly turn into a very uncomfortable and unsafe condition outside animals, Dean said.

"Keep their living areas free of pests," she explained. "Fleas and ticks can weaken an animal, causing a life-threatening situation."

Also, since mosquitoes can cause heartworm disease, outside animals should have heartworm protection.

By Thursday, things may cool off slightly, but daytime highs are still expected to climb into the lower 90s.

Cooler — and drier — conditions are expected by the weekend.

"Behind a frontal boundary associated with a passing upper trough Friday, cooler and drier air will fill in over the Mid-Atlantic," forecasters wrote Monday morning. "In addition, a surface high works with the drier air mass to prevent precip formation through the weekend."

That'll bring temperatures down to about normal for this time of year with highs in the 80s.