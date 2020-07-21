Tunstall students take top honors in virtual Beta Club competition

Normally the national convention for the educational Beta Clubs program is a multi-day event in an arena somewhere across the country.
Due to restrictions on in-person gatherings, the submissions were received virtually this year.
Students from the Beta Club at Tunstall High School normally set up their entries — such as photography or robotics — during a multi-day convention, but this year they had to send in pictures and videos of their projects.
Tunstall teachers Jenifer Watson and Tara Mills, the club's two sponsors, said they had to provide frequent advice on how to photograph and video entries to showcase them the best, and also had to edit videos from different students to set up different entries.
Even with the online setup, members of the Beta Club at Tunstall High School won many awards in the nationals, which were submitted and judged online. This different format presented challenges for the group while opening the door for more to participate.
“It wasn’t as easy because of all of the people competing," said Elizabeth Lee, who won first place for a portfolio, which was a scrapbook of the club's activities for the year.
Beta Club is the largest national, nonprofit educational program in America, with chapters all over the country. In addition to their GPA requirements, Beta Club members have to be recommended by their school. The Tunstall Beta Club has 212 members.
Nationals normally are a multi-day experience where teams from across the country gather in a large arena to display their entries and hear the results back within just a few days. Mills and Watson usually take the students to museums, and with the event scheduled to be in Dallas this year, they had planned on taking them to where John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
“Yes, we missed that [experience], but national Beta did a great job to make sure that these kids could participate," Watson said.
Because the traveling costs were eliminated, more students could submit entries. Tunstall normally has somewhere between 10 and 12 students that participate, but that number ballooned to 28 this year. More than 11,000 total students participated this year, significantly more than in normal years.
Of those 28, there were 17 who placed in the top 10 with their entries. Two Tunstall students placed first: Lee, a rising junior, won first place for her portfolio and recent graduate Amanda Talbott also won first place for color photography. Talbott also won a top National Beta scholarship worth $10,000.
Talbott wasn't expecting any awards when she took the photo of the National Mall while walking down "a random path" in Washington, D.C., last summer. She ended up submitting it and winning third in the state competition, so she never expected to place at nationals.
"I cried," she said, remembering when her teachers called her at work to tell that she placed first.
Whereas the students normally present their entries and know whether or not they placed within a few days of each other, the students had to wait several weeks after submitting their entries before hearing if they won. During a normal academic year, the Tunstall Beta Club meets at least once a month, but closer to once or twice a week in the times leading up to the state and national contests.
This year, with students out of school since March, the process was much more difficult, Mills said. Without frequent in-person interactions, coordinating all the details was difficult, she said.
“It’s like herding cats ... deadlines aren’t a thing for them," she said with a laugh.
For instance, the robotics team had to put together a presentation that included audio tracks from several students and video of the actual robot, which the teachers had to combine into an appealing video.
Ca-ron Murphy, a senior who graduated last week and won third place in one of the categories, said that doing the entries from home was actually easier because there wasn't as much of a time constraint.
"We had a larger time slot to prepare everything," he said.
Academic tests, which students usually do together in large rooms, were either completed at home or in schools. MacKenzie Harris, a rising sophomore who placed 10th for the ninth grade agriculture test, completed the test by herself at the high school.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
