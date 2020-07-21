Tunstall students take top honors in virtual Beta Club competition

"I cried," she said, remembering when her teachers called her at work to tell that she placed first.

Whereas the students normally present their entries and know whether or not they placed within a few days of each other, the students had to wait several weeks after submitting their entries before hearing if they won. During a normal academic year, the Tunstall Beta Club meets at least once a month, but closer to once or twice a week in the times leading up to the state and national contests.

This year, with students out of school since March, the process was much more difficult, Mills said. Without frequent in-person interactions, coordinating all the details was difficult, she said.

“It’s like herding cats ... deadlines aren’t a thing for them," she said with a laugh.

For instance, the robotics team had to put together a presentation that included audio tracks from several students and video of the actual robot, which the teachers had to combine into an appealing video.

Ca-ron Murphy, a senior who graduated last week and won third place in one of the categories, said that doing the entries from home was actually easier because there wasn't as much of a time constraint.

"We had a larger time slot to prepare everything," he said.

Academic tests, which students usually do together in large rooms, were either completed at home or in schools. MacKenzie Harris, a rising sophomore who placed 10th for the ninth grade agriculture test, completed the test by herself at the high school.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.