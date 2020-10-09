Two Danville nursing homes to allow outdoor visits with residents

At least two nursing homes in Danville are allowing outdoor visits with residents after new guidance from the allowed nursing homes to offer visits both indoors and outdoors.
Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House is “only doing patio visits and window visits,” said an employee who identified herself as “Danielle” on the phone.
Outdoor visits on the patio are scheduled one per hour, with each visit to last for a maximum of 30 minutes, she said. Each resident can have two visitors during each visit. Standard safety practices such as mask-wearing and social distancing must be followed.
Heather Hunter of Brookdale Danville Piedmont nursing home, wrote in an email that her company's facility planned outdoor visits but had no immediate plans for indoor visits. She also confirmed there are a number of safety precautions in place to accommodate those visits.
"The plan may include, among other things, having associates nearby to assist during outdoor visits with families, processes for sanitization, and specific scheduling to assure timing of visits," Hunter wrote in an email. "We will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, local and state public health officials, and state licensing agencies to gradually and safely make accommodations for permitted visits.
"Because individual state and local governments have established different directives on reopening, decisions on relaxing restrictions have to be made on a community-by-community basis, always with safety in mind.”
Support Local Journalism
She said the goal to maintain the well-being of both residents and staff by maintaining social distancing guidelines.
"Brookdale recognizes the importance of getting to some sense of 'normal' for our residents, their families and our associates," she wrote.
Messages directed to Stratford Rehabilitation Center, Riverside Health & Rehab, Piney Forest Health & Rehab, Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Bright Leaf Assisted Living in Danville, as well as CMS, received no immediate response.
For example, the new allowances by CMS prompted one facility in Martinsville, Mulberry Creek, which is owned by Kissito, to introduce a new visitation model that goes into effect next week. That plan was put on indefinite hold Friday after an employee was tested positive for the virus.
But the rules put in place for visits remain strict and detailed:
- People who want to visit must show negative COVID-19 test results dated within 72 hours of the visit.
- All visitors must pass a screening questionnaire.
- Visits are by appointment only, during visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. weekends.
- Only two visitors per resident are allowed, at the rate of one 30-minute visit each week.
- Visits will take place in certain locations, indoor or outdoor, but not in residents’ rooms. Outside is the preference unless the weather is bad.
- Infection-control measures such as distancing, masks and “hand hygiene” must be in place.
- People should not bring food or gifts.
- Visitors must arrive to appointments 15 minutes early.
- Physical barriers, such as Plexiglas dividers, will be in place.
Mulberry Creek “will continue to provide updates on our visitation protocols as CMS guidance changes,” Kissito wrote in a letter to residents and their families.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243, or holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.