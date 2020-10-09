Two Danville nursing homes to allow outdoor visits with residents

At least two nursing homes in Danville are allowing outdoor visits with residents after new guidance from the allowed nursing homes to offer visits both indoors and outdoors.

Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford House is “only doing patio visits and window visits,” said an employee who identified herself as “Danielle” on the phone.

Outdoor visits on the patio are scheduled one per hour, with each visit to last for a maximum of 30 minutes, she said. Each resident can have two visitors during each visit. Standard safety practices such as mask-wearing and social distancing must be followed.

Heather Hunter of Brookdale Danville Piedmont nursing home, wrote in an email that her company's facility planned outdoor visits but had no immediate plans for indoor visits. She also confirmed there are a number of safety precautions in place to accommodate those visits.

"The plan may include, among other things, having associates nearby to assist during outdoor visits with families, processes for sanitization, and specific scheduling to assure timing of visits," Hunter wrote in an email. "We will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, local and state public health officials, and state licensing agencies to gradually and safely make accommodations for permitted visits.