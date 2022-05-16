Two firefighters hurt when oxygen tanks explode while battling northern Pittsylvania County blaze

Two volunteer firefighters were injured battling a Friday evening blaze when oxygen tanks exploded in northern Pittsylvania County.

Members of the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at an undisclosed home to find heavy flames and smoke showing from a single-story house, officials wrote in a Facebook post.

After fighting the fire for about 15 minutes, an explosion was triggered by multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home.

Two firefighters from the Hurt department were injured and transported to a local hopsital. One suffered second-degree burns.

Both were treated and released within a day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Both of our guys are extremely lucky in this incident and we are very thankful that their training kicked in and got them out of there," the department's Facebook post stated.

Crews from Gretna, Renan, Riceville-Java and Pittsylvania County Public Safety assisted in the fire.

"Volunteering is not just about the fancy equipment and camaraderie," officials with Pittsylvania County Public Safety wrote in a Monday morning post. "Day or night, weekday or holiday, our volunteer firefighters don't hesitate to rush into dangerous situations like this, often with limited information about what lies in wait inside."