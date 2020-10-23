Two former Danville classmates solve mystery of a rare Red Sox baseball

Two friends from high school recently teamed up to solve the mystery of a famous autograph on an old baseball.
James Feldmann and Matt Bell, both born and raised in Danville, went to George Washington High School together, working together as photographers on the yearbook staff. Bell graduated in 2008 and Feldmann in 2010.
Feldmann, who now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, played four years of baseball at GW. He won first team all-state honors in 2009, as well as other conference accolades. Going on to play baseball at Greensboro College, he earned rookie of the year and first-, second- and third-team all-conference honors in his collegiate career.
“Baseball has always been a part of my life in one way or another,” Feldmann said. “Now, I am just an admirer of the game.”
He tells of during his childhood a fascination he had with playing with a baseball his grandfather had owned. The ball resided, along with a small, blue-haired troll, in a dresser drawer at his grandmother “Mimi’s” home.
He never knew his grandfather, Louis Henry “Bud” Feldman — his name is spelled with one “n” — because he died on James Feldmann’s first birthday in 1993.
Feldmann said he never had paid much attention to the autographs on the ball.
“As far as how my grandpa came into the baseball, I really don’t know,” Feldmann said. “My dad told me he thought it was an old Danville Leafs ball, which I just accepted for the longest time.”
The Leafs were a former minor-league team that played in Danville as various entities from the 1920s to the 1950s.
Feldmann carried the ball with him when he went to college as a memento of his grandfather and father, who passed away during his first semester of college.
“It had sat on my night stand ever since,” he said.
Noticing the ball
Then one night a few weeks ago, he picked the ball up and looked at it closely.
“On a whim, I Googled the first name that I could make out — Mike Higgins. I got a hit on a Boston Red Sox player, who was later a manager,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Something’s not right here,’ but I’ll look into it the following day.”
The next day he searched names again and found another Red Sox player.
“At this point, flags are going off that this is probably not a Danville Leafs ball anymore. I continued Googling more names and got more Red Sox players,” Feldmann said.
The big signature, however, was a Ted Williams signature, tucked between the lines “Official” and “Carolina League.”
Williams is considered one of the greatest hitters of all time, having played for the Red Sox from 1939 to 1960. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1966, his first year of eligibility.
Feldmann then realized he had a rare baseball.
Asking a friend
Enter Matt Bell, who remained in Danville after high school, is a lifelong baseball fan himself and is an avid fan of Danville history. He and Feldmann had connected occasionally since high school through social media and a common interest in Danville and sports.
Bell said he owes his love of baseball to his grandmother, Viola Herndon, who faithfully watched the Atlanta Braves. He also moderates a Facebook group, “Living in Danville & Pittsylvania County,” about local history.
Feldmann said he knew that, with his background, Bell could help him find out how a Carolina League baseball full of Red Sox signatures wound up with his grandfather.
And Bell did.
“I was able to trace the ball, a Carolina League ball consistent with being a Danville Leafs ball, to being issued between 1949 and '56, based on the league president’s stamped signature,” Bell said.
It was at that point that Feldmann saw the signature of Ted Williams and asked Bell for helping verifying it.
“I started tracing signatures of Ted Williams on baseballs through time, and sure enough, I was able to verify it being his,” Bell said.
The Red Sox in Danville
With the signatures identified, the question became: “How did so many Red Sox players from 1955 wind up signing a ball in Danville at one time?”
Bell continued his research and found a March 31, 1955, edition of The Bee that reported on two exhibition baseball games to be played in Danville.
“I started researching the exhibition games for 1955 and discovered the Red Sox played an exhibition game in Danville on April 8 against the defending world champion New York Giants,” Bell said.
The Baltimore Orioles also played the Pittsburgh Pirates in an exhibition game the day before.
And the mystery of the rare baseball, overlooked for so many years, was solved.
“It contains multiple autographs from the 1955 team, including one belonging to a Danvillian, Tom Hurd, who was a Red Sox pitcher at the time on the team,” Feldmann said. “I’ve counted 28 signatures in total and have compared names off the ball with a roster. I have 20 that I can make out.”
Mystery solved
Feldmann has checked and found out that some balls with Williams’s autograph sell for $600 to $1000. He said he doesn’t plan on selling the ball but that it’s hard to say “never.” He plans to get the the relic authenticated at some point.
“I’ve enjoyed the mystery in finding some answers about my grandpa’s baseball. Not sure how he forgot to mention this to someone,” he said.
For now, he is going to hang on to the ball with plans of passing it down to his future children. But he’s grateful for the discovery.
“Doing all this, I feel like I’ve gotten to bond with my grandpa in a way,” he said.
