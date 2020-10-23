Two former Danville classmates solve mystery of a rare Red Sox baseball

“As far as how my grandpa came into the baseball, I really don’t know,” Feldmann said. “My dad told me he thought it was an old Danville Leafs ball, which I just accepted for the longest time.”

The Leafs were a former minor-league team that played in Danville as various entities from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Feldmann carried the ball with him when he went to college as a memento of his grandfather and father, who passed away during his first semester of college.

“It had sat on my night stand ever since,” he said.

Noticing the ball

Then one night a few weeks ago, he picked the ball up and looked at it closely.

“On a whim, I Googled the first name that I could make out — Mike Higgins. I got a hit on a Boston Red Sox player, who was later a manager,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Something’s not right here,’ but I’ll look into it the following day.”

The next day he searched names again and found another Red Sox player.

“At this point, flags are going off that this is probably not a Danville Leafs ball anymore. I continued Googling more names and got more Red Sox players,” Feldmann said.