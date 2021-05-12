Two more COVID-19 deaths added in Danville even as caseloads level out

Even as daily COVID-19 infection rates stabilize in the area, Danville has recorded two more deaths from the illness.

These latest fatalities — marking five this month — were revealed in a Wednesday morning dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health based on data received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Those deaths likely occurred weeks earlier because health officials wait to receive a death certificate before entering the information into a statewide database.

Very few details are made public when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The most recent deaths involved a man and woman. One resident was in his or her 60s, and the other was in his or her 70s. The health department does not comment on individual deaths.

So far, 217 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died of COVID-19 since the first death was marked on March 25, 2020.

The fatalities come amid a drop in COVID-19 cases across the state. Currently, Virginia is averaging about 658 daily infections, the lowest level since early July. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, caseloads have remained mostly stable since early April. On Wednesday, the 7-day rolling average was 10 new cases in the city and county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}