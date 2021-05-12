Two more COVID-19 deaths added in Danville even as caseloads level out

Even as daily COVID-19 infection rates stabilize in the area, Danville has recorded two more deaths from the illness.
These latest fatalities — marking five this month — were revealed in a Wednesday morning dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health based on data received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Those deaths likely occurred weeks earlier because health officials wait to receive a death certificate before entering the information into a statewide database.
Very few details are made public when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The most recent deaths involved a man and woman. One resident was in his or her 60s, and the other was in his or her 70s. The health department does not comment on individual deaths.
So far, 217 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died of COVID-19 since the first death was marked on March 25, 2020.
The fatalities come amid a drop in COVID-19 cases across the state. Currently, Virginia is averaging about 658 daily infections, the lowest level since early July. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, caseloads have remained mostly stable since early April. On Wednesday, the 7-day rolling average was 10 new cases in the city and county.
Although local infection rates are the lowest since early last summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Pittsylvania County back into the highest risk category for community spread. Danville is ranked as having a substantial risk for COVID-19, the second highest rating on a 4-tier system.
The CDC uses the positivity rate as a gauge to determine if the virus is under control in a community. On Wednesday, the local health district’s rate was 6.2%, a drop from 9.3% in late April. The percentage is a calculation of positive results measured against the overall number of tests administered each day. In the eyes of CDC officials, a rate above 5% indicates the illness is still spreading uncontrolled in a locality.
In the last week, nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19, state health department data show. Those numbers only count residents who test positive in a hospital setting.
The drop in overall infections continues even as vaccine administration slows across the state. Danville and Pittsylvania County lag state averages for both full vaccinations and residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.
In Danville, 30% are fully vaccinated, compared to 35% of statewide residents. Pittsylvania County’s full vaccination rate is at 29%.
The numbers of those with only one shot show an even greater divide.
In Pittsylvania County, 35% of residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; in Danville that rate is 38%. Both localities fall far behind the 47% of all Virginians.