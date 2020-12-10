Two more COVID-19 deaths, new outbreak in congregate setting reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County

For the third consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll increased in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District amid rapidly growing cases and expanding outbreaks in congregate settings.

Two more deaths — one in Danville, the other in Pittsylvania County — were revealed by the Virginia Department of Health in its Thursday morning update. The only details available indicate both were men; one was in his 50s and the other 80 or older.

Other than simple demographic details, very little is known to the public when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It's also never clear when the death occurred. State health workers must wait to receive a death certificate before putting the data into an online system. That process can take weeks.

The deaths, along with cases, are associated with a person's official place of residence.

So far this month, 11 COVID-19 death have been logged. The overall tally is now 82.

Another outbreak surfaced Thursday morning in a congregate setting. That can include anything like a church, business or even a family gathering. The number of cases associated with outbreaks also increased by eight with Thursday's data.