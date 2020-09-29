Two more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Danville and Pittsylvania County each recorded a new COVID-19 death in Tuesday morning's data update from the Virginia Department of Health.
It's not known when those deaths occurred. The department has to wait to receive a death certification before recording the data in the system. Health officials have previously noted a backlog in entering that information.
Health officials do not comment on individual cases, but an online database does offer some demographic data. The latest deaths occurred in patients 80 or older. VDH records cases by the person's residence.
Of the 38 total deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus in the Pittsylvania Danville Health District, 25 are women.
September has marked the deadliest month for COVID-19, with 18 fatalities recorded for residents of the health district.
Although deaths continue to increase, the number of new cases added daily is dropping. On Tuesday, there were 11 new cases added in Pittsylvania County and Danville. Combined there have been 1,893 infections since the start of the pandemic. Pittsylvania County crossed the 1,000-case threshold on Monday.
And online site that tracks cases at long-term care facilities shows there are three current outbreaks in Danville. One at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center has 80 cases associated with it and nine official deaths. However, the center's administrator previously confirmed 14 patients had died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Roman Eagle Memorial Home has recorded seven deaths and 83 cases with an outbreak there. Brookdale Danville Piedmont also has an active outbreak after experiencing another outbreak in April. Data isn't listed for either of those outbreaks, but the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force's site notes cases and deaths fewer than five are not recorded.
In total there are 348 cases associated with 17 outbreaks in the Pittsylvania Danville Health District. There have been 100 cases in health care workers.
Across the state, there were 147,516 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 923 from Monday. The state's death toll was it 3,187.
