Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, but cases show slight decline in Danville and Pittsylvania County

As the COVID-19 death toll increased again Wednesday in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the daily average of infections dropped but still remains at the highest point since mid-February.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 54 new cases a day of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus after climbing to about 78 a week ago.
The percentage of positive tests in those younger than 19 also has dipped to about 16% in the last seven days, compared to about one-quarter of all cases reported in August.
Cases also appear to be on a slight decline across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Virginia was averaging about 3,487 new daily infections, down by about 200 from a week earlier. Still, the rate remains elevated and compares to a time in early February.
The increase in state hospitalizations also seems to have slowed a bit. On Wednesday, there were 2,166 patients being treated for COVID-19 across Virginia, a rise of only five two weeks ago on Sept. 8.
Sovah Health did not provide an an exact patient count when asked Wednesday by the Danville Register & Bee, but hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes said this week's count was similar to the nearly 50 patients in Danville and Martinsville on Sept. 15.
Fowlkes said the health system would provide a public update next week.
The statewide decline comes even as models show at least a few weeks of rising caseloads, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday.
“Models suggest that we are not out of the woods yet, and in fact cases and hospitalizations may continue to increase for a few more weeks,” researchers wrote in Friday’s most recent report.
The projections vary on what happens after this current surge reaches a peak. Some models suggest cases will drop and others show yet another wave with holiday travel.
Deaths
Two more Danville residents — one man and one woman — have died of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health revealed Wednesday morning. One was in his or her 40s, and the other was in his or her 70s.
Those deaths likely happened at least two weeks ago because state health workers routinely wait for a death certificate to verify a fatality was related to the virus before entering it into a public database. The database is updated daily — but only refreshed online Monday-Friday — with information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Deaths are often known as a lagging indicator of the pandemic. Statewide, there are about 34 new deaths being added each day, the highest level since mid-March.
Still high risk
Even with a slight drop in cases, Southside — and the entire state of Virginia — remains in the highest risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Positivity rates — 23.77% in Pittsylvania County and 15.67% in Danville — are well above the 5% threshold the CDC sets to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.
In area with elevated transmissions rates, residents should wear face masks in public indoor settings, the federal agency recommends.
The Virginia Department of Health is recommending everyone age 2 and older should wear a face mask in indoor public spaces because of the high rates of COVID-19.
When it comes to gatherings outside, the state health department says masks generally aren't needed for those fully vaccinated.
"Fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask in crowded outdoor spaces if they or someone in their household has a compromised immune system," health officials wrote on the department's masking website.