Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, but cases show slight decline in Danville and Pittsylvania County

As the COVID-19 death toll increased again Wednesday in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the daily average of infections dropped but still remains at the highest point since mid-February.

Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 54 new cases a day of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus after climbing to about 78 a week ago.

The percentage of positive tests in those younger than 19 also has dipped to about 16% in the last seven days, compared to about one-quarter of all cases reported in August.

Cases also appear to be on a slight decline across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Virginia was averaging about 3,487 new daily infections, down by about 200 from a week earlier. Still, the rate remains elevated and compares to a time in early February.

The increase in state hospitalizations also seems to have slowed a bit. On Wednesday, there were 2,166 patients being treated for COVID-19 across Virginia, a rise of only five two weeks ago on Sept. 8.

Sovah Health did not provide an an exact patient count when asked Wednesday by the Danville Register & Bee, but hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes said this week's count was similar to the nearly 50 patients in Danville and Martinsville on Sept. 15.