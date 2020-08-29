Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Danville; five recent deaths occurred at multicare facility

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Danville, and five recent deaths are linked to a multicare facility, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
While the new deaths were revealed Saturday morning on the health department's website, it's unclear when the deaths occured. State officials have noted a lag in entering data for the website that's updated daily by about 10 a.m. based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.
This brings the death toll to 14 in Danville and four in Pittsylvania County.
Five of the deaths occured in residents of Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville, online data shows. An outbreak there, reported July 13, has infected 35 people. Another outbreak in Danville — reported July 20 — at Roman Eagle Memorial Home infected 20 residents. There's no online data listed on deaths from that outbreak.
The health department does not release details on individual deaths, but it does provide general demographic information including age ranges and gender.
Of the 16 people who died from COVID-19 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, 10 were over the age of 80; two were 70-79; four were 60-69; one was 50-59; and one was 40-49. Eleven of the deaths were women.
Since Aug. 1, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added 675 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 286 of those cases appeared in the last two weeks. As a comparison, there were 434 cases added in July.
Even with the increase in cases, the University of Virginia COVID-19 model weekly update reports surges have abated in most health districts in Virginia. There's only one area — the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia — that remains in an upward swing of a surge scenario.
The model, which differs week-to-week in forecasting the trajectory of the pandemic, now suggests cases have already peaked in Virginia. Friday's report notes that peak occurred during the week ending Aug. 9 at 7,358 cases per week.
But in noting that peak, the model also reports the possibility of another surge coming around Labor Day. Researchers factor in seasonal changes including schools and colleges reopening and impacts of fall weather in predicting either a 10% or 20% increase in transmissibility. Based on a lower surge, cases may top out at more than 9,000 per week in early November. A higher surge predicts cases may surpass 12,600 per week by Nov. 8.
On Saturday, there were 118,809 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, an increase of 1,217 from Friday. A total of 2,568 deaths were reported in the state.
