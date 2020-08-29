Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Danville; five recent deaths occurred at multicare facility

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Danville, and five recent deaths are linked to a multicare facility, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

While the new deaths were revealed Saturday morning on the health department's website, it's unclear when the deaths occured. State officials have noted a lag in entering data for the website that's updated daily by about 10 a.m. based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.

This brings the death toll to 14 in Danville and four in Pittsylvania County.

Five of the deaths occured in residents of Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville, online data shows. An outbreak there, reported July 13, has infected 35 people. Another outbreak in Danville — reported July 20 — at Roman Eagle Memorial Home infected 20 residents. There's no online data listed on deaths from that outbreak.

The health department does not release details on individual deaths, but it does provide general demographic information including age ranges and gender.

Of the 16 people who died from COVID-19 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, 10 were over the age of 80; two were 70-79; four were 60-69; one was 50-59; and one was 40-49. Eleven of the deaths were women.