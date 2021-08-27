Two more Danville residents die of COVID-19, cases mounting in area schools

Danville deaths from COVID-19 increased again Friday morning as the virus continues to infect more and more residents and students across Southside.
The latest fatalities were a man and woman between the ages of 50 and 59, data from the Virginia Department of Health show. So far this month, eight new deaths from the novel coronavirus have been added to the COVID-19 record books. In all, 239 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to the virus.
Other than general demographic details, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department does not comment on individual fatalities. It's also not known when someone succumbed to COVID-19, since health officials must wait for a death certificate before verifying it was related to the virus. That process can sometimes take weeks.
Friday's deaths come amid a rise in hospitalizations across the state. In just a week, Virginia hospitals saw a 39% increase in COVID-19 patients. The health department reports 34 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents hospitalized over the last seven days.
As of Wednesday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating 20 patients in Danville for COVID-19.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is adding about 57 new infections a day, the most since Feb. 13. Just a month ago only about nine new infections were popping up daily. The rise illustrates the power of the delta variant, the altered version of the coronavirus blamed for the surging caseloads across the country.
For the first time, every locality in Virginia is listed as a high-risk area for the transmission of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under that designation — and even the lower-tiered substantial risk category — the federal agency recommends mask wearing while in indoor public settings. The state hasn't reinstated a face covering mandate, but the health department strongly urges the public to mask up and remain socially distant from others to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Varying metrics go into determining the transmission risk for a locality. One factor is positivity, a percentage that calculates the number of positive results out of all tests administered. Even though it has dropped slightly, Pittsylvania County has a 26.55% positivity rate, the CDC reports. Danville's rate is 8.26%. Both figures are above the 5% threshold the CDC uses to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in an area.
Schools
In the span of a week, COVID-19 cases more than doubled in Danville Public Schools. As of Friday morning, there had been 65 positive tests among students and staff, up from 24 on Aug. 20, an online dashboard reports. Schools opened doors to students on Aug. 9.
The majority of infections among students are centered at George Washington High School, with 25 cases and 43 exposures reported. Of the five staff members with COVID-19, three are at the virtual academy, a brick-and-mortar former elementary school transformed into a high-tech remote teaching center. There was one exposure at the academy.
Pittsylvania County's dashboard lists only active cases, although it's not clear how that's calculated. On Friday, there were 53 active COVID-19 cases — 45 students and eight employees — up from 36 a week earlier. Chatham and Dan River high schools and Chatham Middle School are reporting the most cases, with seven students at each facility currently positive.
Based on data collection that started Monday, there were a dozen COVID-19 cases at Averett University on Friday morning, causing 11 people to isolate and nine to quarantine. Generally, those infected with COVID-19 go into isolation and those exposed are quarantined. The university's dashboard considered one of those cases to be recovered. Averett resumed classes on Aug. 18 and held a COVID-19 testing event last week.
Over at Danville Community College, official were notified Thursday a student had tested positive for the virus. "College staff contacted the Danville Health Department immediately and provided information to facilitate contact tracing," a note on the college's dashboard read. "Further information from VDH is pending."
Outbreaks
Even with the cases in local schools, the health department has not declared any to be an outbreak. To be classified as such, two individuals must contract COVID-19 in a single setting.
The lack of an outbreak in educational facilities indicates the spread, at least right now, is happening in the community and not within the confines of a school.
Another outbreak in a congregate setting surfaced this week in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. That's a catch-all category that includes places like businesses, churches and community gatherings. There are 11 new cases — and two deaths — associated with outbreaks since Wednesday.
The health department does not comment on outbreaks in these types of settings but has reinstated a public dashboard tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities and schools.
The move comes "because of the rapid increase in transmission of COVID-19 across the state," the health department said in a news release. It includes outbreaks reported since Aug. 1.
"Reporting all outbreaks is important to inform our constituents of COVID-19 transmission in their localities to help them better protect themselves and their families," officials wrote in a news release.
As of Friday, the dashboard did not list any current outbreaks for Danville or Pittsylvania County.