Two more Danville residents die of COVID-19, cases mounting in area schools

Danville deaths from COVID-19 increased again Friday morning as the virus continues to infect more and more residents and students across Southside.

The latest fatalities were a man and woman between the ages of 50 and 59, data from the Virginia Department of Health show. So far this month, eight new deaths from the novel coronavirus have been added to the COVID-19 record books. In all, 239 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to the virus.

Other than general demographic details, very little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department does not comment on individual fatalities. It's also not known when someone succumbed to COVID-19, since health officials must wait for a death certificate before verifying it was related to the virus. That process can sometimes take weeks.

Friday's deaths come amid a rise in hospitalizations across the state. In just a week, Virginia hospitals saw a 39% increase in COVID-19 patients. The health department reports 34 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents hospitalized over the last seven days.

As of Wednesday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating 20 patients in Danville for COVID-19.