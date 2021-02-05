Two more Danville residents die of COVID-19; outbreak grows at long-term care facility

The Virginia Department of Health revealed two COVID-19 deaths of Danville residents and more outbreak cases at a city long-term care facility in Friday morning updates.

The latest deaths were two men — one in his 70s and other 80 or older. Two deaths also were added to the city's tally Wednesday. So far, 70 Danville residents and 46 in Pittsylvania County have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Slightly more than 53% of the COVID-19 deaths in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District were residents 80 or older. The next age group — people in their 70s — represents about 22% of the virus fatalities.

Even though the fatalities were reported Friday, the deaths may have happened weeks earlier. In a sometimes complicated system, the health department waits to receive death certificates before recording a COVID-19 fatality. That process can often take weeks.

Deaths, just like cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.

Following a decline of daily cases this week in the local district, 108 new infections were recorded Friday morning. Virginia added 5,069 COVID-19 cases, a more than 2,000 jump from Thursday's figures.