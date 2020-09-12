Two more outbreaks surface as Pittsylvania-Danville Health District moves into slow growth category

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks — one at an assisted living facility — were reported Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health as the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is now classified as a slow growth area.

A new outbreak at Brookdale Danville Piedmont was listed in Saturday morning's update on the Virginia Long-Term Care website. Brookdale reported the latest outbreak Sunday following a previous outbreak in April. In both outbreaks, data is not listed for the number of infections or deaths.

Two other facilities — Riverside Health and Rehabilitation and Roman Eagle Memorial Home — are still considered to have outbreaks in progress. At Riverside, 46 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus and five deaths are associated with that outbreak. Roman Eagle has 34 cases, and no data is available for deaths.

Only four of the five outbreaks at long-term care facilities are listed on the task force's page.

Other outbreaks include eight in congregate settings, which can be anything including businesses, churches and day care centers.